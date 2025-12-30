Influencer Paul Kim Says Son Micah "Needs a Miracle" to Survive Medical Emergency "We are broken but trusting. For the sake of His sorrowful passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 30 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@maggiekim49

Catholic influencer Paul Kim revealed on Instagram days before Christmas 2025 that his 5-year-old son Micah had undergone an unexpected medical emergency. At the time, Paul asked fans and followers for prayers. With each update on his son's condition, he asked for more prayers to help uplift his son and ask God to heal him. Now, many want to know what happened that resulted in the medical emergency in the first place.

Paul first posted about his son on Instagram on Dec. 21. His post contained text on the screen that said his son was having a "medical emergency" and that he was, at that time, being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Paul asked for prayers for his son's healing. He later shared more updates and received an outpouring of support from longtime followers and even celebrities who have watched his content.

What happened to Paul Kim's son Micah?

Per the Catholic News Agency, Paul's son Micah's emergency involved internal bleeding. However, despite fans asking questions about what, exactly, happened to cause the internal bleeding and other unnamed complications, Paul has not shared more details on social media. Under one update about Micah in which Paul wrote that Micah was in the ER and "not doing well," his followers and supporters speculated in the comments.

Some wondered if Micah had other health issues prior to the emergency, while others asked if there was some "catastrophic event" that led to Micah's hospitalization. However, Paul never shared details of any health issues with his son before he let his followers know about Micah's hospitalization and asked for prayers.

Paul Kim shared updates on his son Micah's medical condition.

Following Paul's initial post about Micah, he continued to add updates on Micah's surgeries and how he was doing, despite being on life support and unconscious. In one Instagram post, Paul wrote that Micah had received surgery near his heart. In another post after Christmas, Paul wrote that Micah's lungs were on a respirator to get stronger.

He also shared that Micah's kidneys were in danger. On Dec. 29, he posted a video where he tells followers that doctors would perform a test the following morning to determine Micah's brain activity levels. He also says that he feels Micah's health emergency will serve a bigger purpose someday. Paul then asks his followers for prayers.

"Please pray for God to give my wife and I the utmost clarity in what His will is, and the peace to accept it with joy and surrender," he wrote in the caption. "Please continue praying for a miracle until God decides otherwise. We know who we are and Whose we are."