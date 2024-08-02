Home > Human Interest Paul Whelan's Family Moved Heaven and Earth to Help Free Him From a Russian Prison While Paul Whelan was in a Russian prison he lost everything. The one thing he still has is his family. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 2 2024, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When Paul Whelan stepped off the plan after spending an astounding 2,043 days in a Russian prison, the first person to shake his hand was President Joe Biden, reported The Washington Post. The United States Marine veteran was in Russia attending a fellow Marine's wedding when he was arrested in December 2018. Nearly two years later, he was convicted of espionage.

While Whelan was incarcerated, his loved ones continued to put pressure on the White House in an effort to help free him. His sister Elizabeth was particularly committed to helping her brother and when Whelan returned home, he referenced her dedication to bringing him home, per the Associated Press. Let's get to know Paul Whelan's incredible family.



Paul Whelan's family worked hard to get him released.

Whelan's family released a statement filled with gratitude that included a long list of people they made sure to thank. According to CBS News, they began by showing their appreciation for the United States government and in particular, "President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and National Security Advisor Sullivan for their engagement with the Russian Federation to create the environment where Paul's freedom became a possibility."

Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle worked with Whelan's family not just to bring him home, but to pass resolutions that would help wrongfully detained Americans. Their names were included in the statement. They also made sure to acknowledge all of the people they didn't know who did what they could to support the Whelan family, whether it was by donating to his GoFundMe prison account or writing letters. It meant a lot to him and them.

They also shouted out various advocacy organizations such as HostageUS who were integral in helping them understand the ordeal Whelan was undoubtedly dealing with. HostageUS also prepared the Whelan family for his inevitable return by connecting them to "mental health and other volunteers to help us help Paul."