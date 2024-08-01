Home > Human Interest While in Court, Paul Whelan Held up a Sign That Said "Meatball Surgery" — What Is That? "I never thought I would be here not to see my cat, not to see my dog, and they both passed away." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 1 2024, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In December 2018, a United States Marine veteran named Paul Whelan was arrested while visiting Russia. He was accused of spying and two years later in June 2020, was found guilty in a court that has a 99 percent conviction rate.

Article continues below advertisement

Whelan has always maintained his innocence, and after he was found guilty he told reporters, "We have proven fabrication. This is slimy, greasy corrupt Russian politics, nothing more, nothing less." During his trial, Whelan held up a handwritten sign that contained some very bizarre bullet points. One of them described a medical procedure using food. What does meatball surgery mean in reference to Paul Whelan? He wasn't ordering a meal.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What in the world does meatball surgery mean for Paul Whelan?

The sign Whelan was holding was clearly meant to send messages to various individuals watching the proceedings. The first line read, "Sham Trial!" which seems likely given how conviction-happy Russia is. He also wrote "No human rights," "Paul's life matters," "Decisive action from POTUS and PMs needed," and "Happy birthday Flora!"

Whelan also included the words "Meatball Surgery!" He later clarified that this was regarding an emergency hernia operation Whelan underwent the same month he was found guilty and sentenced to 16 years in prison. If you're wondering who Flora is, that story has an unhappy ending. According to CNN, that was his family dog who passed away in June 2023, exactly three years after he wished her a happy birthday.