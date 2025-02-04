How Does Paula Hurd's Net Worth Compare to That of Her Boyfriend, Bill Gates? Bill shared with 'TODAY,' "I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 4 2025, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Her name has been brought up in multiple conversations as of late, and it’s all because she’s dating billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Rumors about Paula Hurd and Bill’s relationship started swirling in 2023, but in a February 2025 interview with TODAY, Bill — who was previously married to Melinda Gates from 1994 to 2021 — set the record straight, calling her "a serious girlfriend."

With Bill's genius-level resumé (he did attend Harvard, after all, even though he later dropped out to start Microsoft), it’s only natural to wonder how Paula stacks up in terms of success and wealth. Where did she go to school? What is her net worth? And does she have kids? We're breaking down everything you need to know about Paula Hurd.

What is Paula Hurd's net worth?

Source: Wikimedia Commons Paula Hurd with her late husband, Mark Hurd.

Paula’s net worth is estimated to be around $35 million, multiple sources speculate, though the exact figure isn’t publicly available. However, given her background, it’s likely she could be worth even more. Paula is the widow of former Oracle co-CEO and president Mark Hurd, who passed away from cancer in 2019 at the age of 62. At the time of his death, Mark had an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Paula Hurd (née Paula Kalupa) Portfolio manager at MPH Investments Net worth: $35 million Paula Hurd is widely known for her philanthropic efforts and is active in the community, a similarity she shares with boyfriend Bill Gates, whom she reportedly began dating sometime in 2023. Birthdate: 1962 Education: Graduated from The University of Texas at Austin Spouse: Widow to Mark Hurd, currently dating Bill Gates Kids: 2

He and Paula shared two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly, so while it’s unclear how much of his fortune was inherited by his wife and children, it’s safe to assume it was a substantial amount. Paula was Mark’s second wife — he married her in 1990, and they remained together until his passing in 2019. Before that, Mark was married to Elizabeth A. Butler from 1980 to 1987.

Did Paula Hurd go to college?

Yes, Paula went to college. She enrolled at The University of Texas at Austin in 1980 and graduated in 1984. She started working in sales and alliance management for NCR Corporation from 1984 to 2001. From there, she took on the management of Hurd Family Investments under MPH Portfolio Management in 2002 — a role she still holds today, per her LinkedIn bio.

Paula also serves on the Board of Regents for Baylor University, a position she took on in May 2020 and continues to hold. Baylor happens to be the alma mater of her late husband, Mark, who graduated in 1979.

The couple was known for supporting the school’s academics and athletics, and in 2018, they made a major donation to help build the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, a key entry point to the university, according to the school's official website.

