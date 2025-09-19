Three Police Officers Were Killed in a Shooting in Pennsylvania — A Suspect Has Been Identified "Had they arrived home and not Northern Regional Police Department officers, they would have been killed immediately." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Sept. 19 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/WGAL

Unfortunately, it's becoming increasingly more difficult to keep track of the gun-related violence in the United States. On the same day that right-wing podcaster and conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated, a school shooting resulted in two injuries at Evergreen High School in Colorado. The 16-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

One week later, on the other side of the country, three police officers were killed while two were injured during an incident in North Codorus Township in Pennsylvania. T he suspect had a history of stalking a former partner, who lived on a farm with her mother, where the fatal exchange of bullets took place. Here's what we know about the alleged gunma,n.

The Pennsylvania shooting suspect has been identified as Matthew James Ruth.

The suspect connected to the shooting in Pennsylvania has been identified as 24-year-old Matthew James Ruth. According to WGAL, Ruth was fatally shot by law enforcement after he allegedly killed Det. Sgt. Cody Becker, Det. Isaiah Emenheiser, and Det. Mark Baker during a shootout. A fourth officer, as well as a York County sheriff's deputy, was wounded.

Ruth was already wanted on suspicion of stalking, prowling, and trespassing. Police were searching for Ruth when they returned to the ex-girlfriend's home. NBC News reported that York County District Attorney Tim Barker said the deaths of the three police officers were the result of a "hateful scourge of domestic violence." He continued, "That is what brought us here, that is what brought law enforcement here, that is what started all the activity."

What happened at the shooting in Pennsylvania that left three police officers dead?

The activity began the night before the shootout, when police responded to reports of a man dressed in camouflage standing outside the house on the farm. He was spotted by a trail camera installed by Ruth's ex-girlfriend and her mother after the former's vehicle was set on fire on Aug. 20. When police arrived, the ex-girlfriend identified the prowler as Ruth. She also said Ruth had never been to the farm before.

Upon viewing the footage, officers saw that Ruth was carrying an AR-15-style rifle. After searching the property and coming up empty, police issued an arrest warrant for Ruth. Police returned to the farm the next day in order to check on the ex-girlfriend and her mother. Neither were home, but law enforcement discovered the front door was unlocked. "Upon immediately opening the door," said Barker, "the actor [Ruth] repeatedly fired at the officers with multiple rounds from an AR-15-style rifle.'