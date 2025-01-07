Folk Singer and Songwriter Peter Yarrow Dies at 86 — A Look at His Net Worth Yarrow accumulated the bulk of his wealth through his successful music career, both as a performer and songwriter. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 7 2025, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

On Jan. 7, 2025, singer and songwriter Peter Yarrow died at his apartment on the Upper West Side of New York. His publicist, Ken Sunshine, confirmed that the cause of death was bladder cancer, which Yarrow had been battling for the past four years.

As we await more details, let's reflect on Peter Yarrow's life and legacy. One question that often comes up is: What was his net worth? Here's what you should know.

What was Peter Yarrow's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peter Yarrow's net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be around $5 million. In an unsurprising development, Yarrow accumulated the bulk of his wealth through his successful music career, both as a performer and songwriter.

Yarrow was a key member of the iconic folk trio Peter, Paul, and Mary, which achieved immense success in the 1960s. Their debut album topped the charts for weeks and played a pivotal role in the folk music revival. Yarrow co-wrote one of the group's most famous songs, "Puff, the Magic Dragon," which likely contributed significantly to his earnings over the years.

Beyond music, Yarrow was a passionate political activist, supporting causes ranging from opposition to the Vietnam War to promoting anti-bullying initiatives in schools. In 2000, he helped star Operation Respect, a nonprofit aimed at teaching children tolerance and respect for diversity.