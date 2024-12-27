Dua Lipa Was Once Told She Can't Sing, But Her Net Worth Says Otherwise When Dua Lipa tried out for the choir, her voice failed on a high note. The choir director sneered, "Better luck next time." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 27 2024, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the world of celebrity childhoods, a lot of people get started on their future career path at a young age. Many were prodigies in their respective fields, showing promise long before their names went up in lights. But some celebrities had a rockier path to the top.

Article continues below advertisement

Enter: Dua Lipa. Known for a number of hit songs, the singer's deep, clear voice makes her a unique performer. From being told she couldn't sing as a child to topping the charts, Dua's net worth reflects her road to success.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

This is Dua Lipa's net worth.

With her impressive portfolio and nothing but the promise of success ahead, Dua has racked up an estimated net worth of around $35 million, according to Cosmopolitan.

Dua Lipa Singer/songwriter Net worth: $35 million Dua Lipa is an accomplished British singer and songwriter, with mega-hits such as "Levitating" and "Cold Heart" in her portfolio. As a child, she was told by a choir director that she couldn't sing, but went on to score multiple #1 songs earlier in her career. Birthdate: Aug. 22, 1995 Birthplace: London, England

Article continues below advertisement

It's hard to imagine that someone once told Dua Lipa, of all people, that she couldn't sing. The British singer was born on April 22, 1995, in London, England. From a young age, she was inspired to pursue music by her father, who was in a Kosovan rock band called Oda.

She attended Fitzjohn's Primary School where she tried out for the choir. Dua once recounted to Trixie Mattel that when she went for a high note during tryouts, nothing came out and the choir director sneered, "Better luck next time." Luckily, she did eventually find a vocal teacher who nurtured her skill and appreciated her lower voice. From there, the rest is history.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Dua Lipa engaged?! The internet seems to think so.

As 2024 came to a close, Dua Lipa was making headlines for an entirely different reason. Rumors began following the singer that she had gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Callum Turner. It all started with a simple and somewhat innocent post on Instagram celebrating the holidays, and ended with an online furor like only celebrity engagements can inspire.

Article continues below advertisement

The rumors started flying after Dua shared a number of pictures to her social media. In those photos, she appeared to be wearing a large diamond ring. From multiple angles, the large ring caught people's eye and prompted them to assume that the couple had taken things to a new level.

However, although rumors were flying and people were curious about whether Callum had popped the question, the singer was completely mum on the topic initially. The pair celebrated their one year dating anniversary late in 2024, which puts a proposal pretty much on target for the speed of celebrity relationships.

Article continues below advertisement