Physical Retailers Shrink Store Numbers Across the USA This is a trend that is carrying over form 2024. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 15 2026, 9:02 a.m. ET Source: iStock 7-Eleven is projected to close over 600 stores in 2026

About 2,000 physical stores are expected to shut down in 2026. Business Inisder reported that the closures are part of a broader shift, allowing major companies like Macy’s and Wendy’s to focus more on online retail. The outlet examined the declining physical presence of large retailers. There have also been reports that rising prices in recent years across the United States have made consumers more cautious about their spending.

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Source: Getty PIzza Hut will be shutting down over a whopping 200 stores this year

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The University of Michigan released a study finding that consumers are increasingly concerned that the war in the Middle East is contributing to rising prices. Companies are also looking to prioritize outlets that generate stronger revenue, along with online stores that are more accessible to consumers.

The Retail Pullback is a Trend that is carrying over from 2024.

The retail pullback, as reported by Business Insider, is a trend the outlet first identified in 2024 and saw continue into 2025. There are indications that 2026 is unlikely to reverse the pattern. With affordability becoming a growing concern across the United States, there appears to be limited scope for the administration to halt the wave of closures affecting major American retailers.

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Here’s another Company that will be closing hundreds of stores in 2026 like so many others. 7 Eleven will be closing at least 645 stores according to several sources and at this time they haven’t given a reason for the closures yet,but I’m sure we can all imagine why! pic.twitter.com/FtfTrUnjWc — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 14, 2026 Source: @Suzierizzo1 There has been afocus on closing stores online, with the blame falling on policies that the Trump administration has put in place.

In 2025, it is reported approximately 4,100 store closures across the United States. Independent researchers had projected around 15,000 closures for that year. The largest number of closures is expected to come from chains such as 7-Eleven, Francesca’s, and Wendy’s.

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Not All Closures Are A Sign Of Shrinking Demand

While concerns about rising prices reducing demand have prompted companies to adapt for long-term sustainability, some are closing physical stores to invest in a stronger online presence. As e-commerce has become a primary revenue driver for many brands, several traditional companies have decided to shift more of their business online.

Macy’s, for example, is focusing on its best-performing outlets and improving its online customer experience, and is projected to shut around 150 locations in 2026. The company had already closed 66 stores in 2025 and is expected to operate roughly 350 stores once the planned closures are complete.

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7-Eleven expects to close hundreds of its stores this yearhttps://t.co/3HVBTBMqKF — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) April 14, 2026 Source: @wsfa12news 7-Eleven is also among the stores that are shutting down, but it has a lot more outlets than some other people on the list.