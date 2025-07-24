Pierre Gasly’s Touching Tribute to Anthoine Hubert at Spa Explained "This ritual is more than remembrance. It’s friendship frozen in time." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 24 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/ Kym Illman F1

Chasing a dream, achieving it, and living it out is a priceless feeling, but it’s even more surreal when you get to do it with your best friend by your side. As rare as that may sound, French motorsports racing driver Pierre Gasly was lucky enough to experience it. He and Anthoine Hubert were childhood friends who shared the same goals and dreams, and they both managed to achieve them, becoming professional racing drivers.

Sadly, Anthoine’s life was cut short at the age of 22 when he died in an F2 crash. Ever since, Pierre has made it his mission to keep Anthoine’s legacy alive, making sure people never forget who he was by honoring him every year. Here’s everything to know about Pierre’s tribute, plus more on the tragic accident and the deep friendship they shared.

Pierre Gasly pays tribute to his late best friend annually at Spa-Francorchamps.

Every year when the Belgian Grand Prix rolls around, Pierre Gasly makes it a point to honor his late best friend, Anthoine Hubert, by laying flowers at Spa-Francorchamps, specifically at Raidillon, the high-speed corner where Anthoine tragically lost his life. While the Belgian Grand Prix has been held at other venues in the past, Spa remains especially meaningful to Pierre because of its connection to the crash.

What happened to Anthoine Hubert?

Anthoine Hubert died in a crash at the Belgian Grand Prix on Aug. 31, 2019. The accident happened at the start of the Formula 2 race at Spa-Francorchamps during a multi-car crash. According to FIA’s findings, reported by the BBC, Anthoine’s car suffered a “T-bone” type impact. Four drivers were involved — Juan Manuel Correa, Giuliano Alesi, Ralph Boschung, and Anthoine himself — but reports suggest no one was to blame for the accident.

Anthoine’s death was attributed to “non-survivable trauma” caused by an “extremely high level of energy transferred and dissipated.” He endured three impacts during the crash, one of which involved the barrier at the exit of the Raidillon corner. This is why Pierre Gasly visits that spot every year to pay tribute to his friend and keep his memory alive.

Pierre Gasly and Anthoine Hubert’s friendship dates back to their karting days.

Pierre and Anthoine were childhood friends who shared a passion for racing from an early age. Anthoine began his karting career at age 10, encouraged by his father, Francois, a former rally driver. Just four years in, he was already competing in some of the most prestigious karting championships in the world. Pierre, similarly, developed an early interest in karting.

The two spent both their younger and older years together. “He was one of the guys I spent most of my time with during my childhood,” Pierre told Formula 1. Not only did they grow up racing together, but they were also roommates at the French Motorsport Federation’s school from ages 13 to 18.