Passenger Gets in Shouting Match With Dad Over Crying Baby on Plane, Internet Says Parents to Blame

Redditors are telling a father that he was in the wrong for shouting at a plane passenger who told him and his wife to control their crying baby during a flight.

Being locked in a tin can up in the air for multiple hours isn't fun. With seat sizes becoming so cramped that the FAA is seriously considering mandating larger ones, and flight delays and cancellations at an all-time high, performing any type of airplane travel is a constant source of frustration for many people.