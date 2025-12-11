Charleston Store Owner Barbara Vickers Goes Viral for Selling “Plantation Chilluns” Dolls "What is their obsession with slavery? I really don’t get it." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 11 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@tea_with_ladii

Most can agree that if people didn't have anything in 2025, they certainly had the audacity. Following the Trump Administration's return to the Oval Office, many, namely those who don't mind a little white supremacy, have decided they can do, and sell, whatever they want, no matter how triggering it is.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2025, a Charleston, SC small shop owner named Barbara Vickers faced controversy for selling dolls she reportedly named "Plantation Chilluns." Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

Barbara Vickers' "Plantation Chilluns" circulated after she was reportedly caught selling them.

In December 2025, a Facebook video from account user Gullah Geechee was posted with the Plantation Chilluns. The 35-second clip showed the person behind the camera zooming in on three of the dolls, who were dressed up in bonnets, aprons, and dresses. As the clip continues, the owner, who has been reported to be the store's owner, Barbara Vickers, snatched the dolls off the display post at The Charleston City Market. The dolls were also available for auction in 2022.

The woman then puts the dolls with the rest of the collection and says, "see ya." However, the damage was already done, as social media commenters looked into the story behind the dolls.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a TikTok post from user @tea_with_ladii, the Plantation Chilluns were inspired by dolls that were found in the Charbar Plantation in an island near Charleston. The TikToker went on to address the dolls' description, which comes with each purchase. "A true Plantation Chillun is loving and a joy to its owner," the content creator read. "Each is always loyal and obedient to it's master's voice." "The only problem ever discovered is that a Chillun has is the baby sometimes cries. You can help it when it does, just turn it around."

Article continues below advertisement

The dolls' presence didn't sit well with many social media commenters. "What is their obsession with slavery? I really don’t get it," one user asked. "You know people are buying them or she wouldn’t have made that many," another observed. "Why are they never proud of what they do?" a third user said of the woman presumed to be Barbara hiding her products.

Other users on both TikTok and Facebook scolded the people who likely hired her to sell her dolls there. One Facebook commenter specifically called out the markets' managers, Market Manager is Barry Newton and Night Market Manager is Karen Williams, stating they reportedly oversee the vendors. Several commenters felt the managers should be equally held accountable for the controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

"I vend at markets and the organizer 100 percent knew who they accepted," one TikTok commenter wrote. "Off to write some emails…" "Usually you rent your booth space from someone," another said. "Be angry at them too. They had to approve her booth."