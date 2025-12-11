Kyle Rittenhouse Is Now Married, and His Wife Apparently Also Loves Guns Kyle Rittenhouse came back to social media to announce his marriage. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 11 2025, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: X/@kylerittenhouse2a

After a social media exile that was self-imposed, Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was put on trial for shooting two men in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020, has returned to X (formerly known as Twitter) and announced that he is now married. Rittenhouse became a cause célèbre in Conservative circles because of his vigilante actions.

Now, many want to know more about the news that he's married, and who his wife is. Here's what we know about Rittenhouse's new bride.

Who is Kyle Rittenhouse's wife?

Kyle's wife is Bella Nelson Rittenhouse, a 22-year-old native of Defuniak Springs, Fla. In photos that appear to be of their wedding, Bella is holding an AR-style rifle with customized pink rear and front sights. Bella has a single Instagram post with photos from their wedding, which seems to suggest that the two were married in June of this year.

“I’m back on social media, I’m back in the fight, and i’m here to stay,” wrote Rittenhouse, 22, on X. “For a quick update, 6 months ago I made the best decision of my life and married my best friend. @BellRittenhouse, I couldn’t be happier. I love you beautiful.” Kyle has become a right-wing influencer since receiving national attention, although he is no longer the kind of national political figure he was after 2020.

Why is Kyle Rittenhouse famous?

The reason anyone knows Kyle's name at all is that he killed two people in Kenosha, Wis., during Black Lvies Matters protests in the city. He was living in Illinois at the time and traveled to Wisconsin to, in his words, "protect local businesses" during the protests with an AR-15. He was charged with homicide, and his trial became a national story. He was ultimately acquitted in November of 2021, with the court ruling that he had acted in self-defense.

In the aftermath of the trial, Kyle briefly became a darling of the right wing, meeting with President Trump and scoring an interview with Tucker Carlson. Now, at just 22 years old, there are plenty of questions about what kind of life Kyle will lead from here on out. Although he was offered internships on Capitol Hill, he instead decided to work at a gun shop in Florida, and he was off social media for much of 2025.

His decision to take a break from social media is something everyone should consider at some point, but it's not totally clear what motivated his decision to return, or whether he'll be posting regularly now that he's back. What's also unclear is whether his return will mean that he will have a future in Republican politics.