Did Kyle Rittenhouse's Mother Drive Him to the Kenosha Protests? What We Know

Kyle claimed to be on a self-imposed mission to protect private property, and his quest led him to the gruesome situation that resulted in his criminal charges today. The then-17-year-old was confronted by a group of protestors, three of which he shot. Two of those individuals died while another was transported to a hospital to care for his wounds.

The teen is charged with multiple crimes including one count of intentional homicide and one count of reckless homicide.