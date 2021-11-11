Kyle Rittenhouse's Relationship With Each of His Parents Differs Greatly

As Rittenhouse's case gained more and more attention, details about who he is and who his family members are came to light. Ever since his actions in the summer of 2020, the most visible figure in Rittenhouse's life has undoubtedly been his mother, Wendy.

To call Wendy an adamant supporter of her son is an understatement. She has defended him on numerous occasions, threatened President Biden for labeling Rittenhouse an "extremist," per The Daily Mail, and even runs a "Free Kyle" website.