Giant PODS Unit Delivered to Wrong House — Homeowner Takes Action When Company Won't Retrieve It A PODS storage unit was delivered to the wrong house, prompting the homeowners to dig into why. They then took matters into their own hands. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 14 2023, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Have you ever accidentally gotten someone else's mail in your own mailbox before? It's an occurrence that's not too common, but not too uncommon either. In many cases, a postal worker accidentally mixes up someone else's parcel into other folks' mail, missing its intended location by one or two houses on a block. Usually, this little error has an easy fix. Just walk it down to the next door and leave it there for its recipient. Now, have you ever had to do that with a PODS storage unit before?

Well, Bailey Ames (@baileyamess) on TikTok technically has. In mid-July 2023, she shared her weird experience with an entire large PODS portable storage unit being sent to her house by mistake. Let's break down her wild story and how she decided to deal with it.

A PODS storage unit was sent to the wrong house and the owners had to deal with it on their own.

Bailey shared her whole story on TikTok. While she was at work one day in July, she got a notification from her security cameras that someone was delivering something. Oddly enough, she wasn't exactly expecting one that day. Though she tried to rationale that something she had ordered was arriving, there was no way she could have expected this.

Technically, a box did arrive. It was just a giant PODS portable storage unit that might be able to fill out her driveway. In a follow-up, she confirmed that it was an enormous 16 x 10 x 10 unit. What's more, she absolutely did not order one herself.

Her husband immediately contacted PODS, telling them that they did not order or pay for one of these boxes. Naturally, they wanted it taken off of their property.

Unfortunately, PODS didn't exactly make it easy for them. According to Bailey, PODS refused to go to pick up the unit since the serial numbers on the box didn't match anything in their system and they couldn't find out where the box was meant to go.

Left with no recourse, Bailey decided to take matters into her own hands. With no one from PODS taking responsibility for this stray unit, Bailey decided to have it towed away.

Her TikTok shows plenty of footage of tow truck workers as they arrived to move the unit. Though they struggled initially to get it onto their trucks, they eventually managed to pull it off and haul the unit away from Bailey's house.

In her follow-up TikTok, Bailey revealed a few more details. For one, the unit in question was completely empty. Aside from some moving blankets used to cover and shield any property in transit, no one's personal belongings were inside.

Deeming it safe to be taken away, she had it taken to an impound lot. "I just expect [PODS] to eventually either go get their PODS box from the impound lot or it gets sold at auction," she said. She was reportedly not worried about any legal action on PODS' part.