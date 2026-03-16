'Pokémon Pokopia' Features Eerily Abandoned Dwellings — Where Did the Humans Go? 'Pokémon' games like to give us darkness and counter it with hope. 'Pokopia' embraces the dark. By Ivy Griffith Published March 16 2026, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Nintendo

In the world of Pokémon, stories are almost as plentiful as Pokémon types. But in 2026, a new game launched on Switch: Pokopia. It introduced a whole new world of lore and mystery as players explore a world quite different from other Pokémon games.

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In Pokopia, alongside curious little Pokémon, there are ruins that speak of a once-great civilization. Yet the people who built those ruins are nowhere to be found. What happened to the humans who built them? One intrepid professor, whom we all know well, has the answers to that question.

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What happened to the humans in 'Pokémon Pokopia'?

It's a little eerie and might give off Minecraft vibes if you're familiar, but Pokopia appears on the surface to be a bubbly, friend-heavy game that allows players to explore, collect, and build. Yet there's one glaring question: Where did all the humans go?

None other than Professor Oak is here to answer that question. Well, kinda. Oak has kindly left behind a series of journals scattered around the land that will allow players to piece together what happened to the humans who built the ruined structures. And, as it turns out, Pokémon got a little dark for this iteration of the beloved franchise. According to IGN, "the Pokémon world is an empty ruin in Pokopia because of a massive climate disaster that seemingly affected everything: every region, every continent, everywhere."

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Scientists saw the disaster coming, so they scrambled to evacuate humanity to outer space. And, given the clues we have, it seems like it worked. At least to some degree. Any humans potentially left behind must have died in the climate disasters that followed, leaving the ruins we find in Pokopia. And if you're wondering why the Pokémon got left behind, it's because humans decided they didn't have enough resources to protect them. So they did what they could to preserve the various species, and the Pokémon returned long before any humans. How that happened is revealed in the game.

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Fans are a little divided on 'Pokopia.'

Let's face it, Pokémon isn't exactly known for being dark and gritty. The games are generally a light fantasy escapism that provides both continuity and heart. We've had some pretty dark storylines and a few cataclysms, but things always tend to end with a little hope. And some fans have craved a little bit of darkness and grit that doesn't curve back to hope.

Pokopia seems to provide exactly that, with that jaw-dropping disaster story and eerie post-apocalyptic renewal story that the franchise has long shied away from. But fans aren't entirely sure that they love the fact that the world is visually reminiscent of a lovechild between Minecraft and Animal Crossing.

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