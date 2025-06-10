Poolside With an Attitude: Meet the Darker Side of Summer Style This isn’t about escaping reality. It’s about embracing individuality and making a statement. By Distractify Staff Updated June 11 2025, 1:14 a.m. ET

Summer fashion usually leans bright, breezy, and predictable. Soft pastels, linen blends, and "relaxation vibes" have ruled the beach and pool scene for years. But RtA is here to change the narrative.

Article continues below advertisement

The brand's new "Paradise Vice" collection offers a different take on summer dressing; one that brings raw textures, deeper tones, and confident design to the forefront. This isn’t about escaping reality. It’s about embracing individuality and making a statement.

Vacation Mode, Rewired

Most summer collections encourage blending in. RtA’s version turns that idea on its head. Founded in 2013 in Los Angeles, Road to Awe (RtA) has built its name by redefining modern luxury with a bold, rebellious edge. Its designs — structured, tactile, and expressive — have been worn by the likes of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Wiz Khalifa, and Travis Scott.

Article continues below advertisement

With flagship stores in key cities, over 130,000 Instagram followers, and recent collaborations with rapper DDG and NBA player Jarred “Vando” Vanderbilt, RtA has established itself as a go-to label for fashion that doesn’t follow trends. It starts them.

Paradise With a Chip on Its Shoulder

The “Paradise Vice” collection challenges the idea that vacation wear has to be light and carefree. It embraces the complexity of personal style, allowing space for both edge and ease.

Article continues below advertisement

Let’s face it. Not everyone feels like projecting nonstop sunshine. And even those who do have brighter days also have moments when they want to dress with more attitude. This collection gives you the freedom to reflect your dark side, even in summer.

It’s also a subtle nod to emotional realism. For some, summer isn’t all beach reads and frozen drinks. Sometimes, it’s introspective. Sometimes it’s raw. Clothing that acknowledges that spectrum, from carefree to contemplative, feels refreshing and honest.

Article continues below advertisement

Take the JOSEPH SHORT in Frayed Indigo Dusk. This premium denim piece features distressed detailing and a washed finish, delivering a look that feels casual but intentional. It’s versatile enough to wear from a beach hangout to an evening get-together. The ever-so-slightly frayed edges give just the right amount of grit, making them stand out in a sea of sameness.

The MATT SWIM TRUNK in Black Cross Paradise features a sleek RtA logo and deconstructed “PARADISE” graphic. It’s for anyone who wants to make a subtle statement poolside. They're lightweight and functional, yet stylized enough to double as statement shorts when you step away from the water.

Article continues below advertisement

And for everyday wear, the BRYANT SKINNY JEAN in Ocean Shade OG Patch brings structure and shape to your summer wardrobe. Reinforced stitching and a tailored fit make this a go-to piece whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. The ocean-shade patchwork adds a depth that evokes coastal ruggedness, without being on the nose.

Resortwear, but Make It Real

RtA’s "Paradise Vice" collection is for anyone who sees summer as a time to express, reset, and recharge. It’s not just fashion for vacation; it’s fashion for real life.

Article continues below advertisement

These are pieces you can wear confidently, knowing they’re made to last and designed to be seen. They show that summer style doesn’t have to be soft. It can be sharp, expressive, and uniquely yours.

The brand’s choice of fabrics and detailing makes a difference, too. RtA leans into quality. So while the vibe may be rebellious, the construction is anything but careless. Whether it’s a tailored waistband or a perfectly faded dye job, every detail is part of a larger visual story.

Article continues below advertisement

“This pre-fall 25 collection takes a more honest view of the idea of “paradise” by applying the realities of the struggle to arrive there and the ultimate unattainability of it. The collection is full of heavily saturated colors, summery and sporty fabrics, and a fresh assortment of denim built around the storytelling of the contrast of idealism versus reality,” shared David Rimokh, founder and CEO of RtA.

He adds, “There are also pieces that divulge into the hedonism that people crave in these idealistic utopias, along with an introduction of conflict-driven visuals, where something has gone awry in paradise.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Look That Stays With You

These aren’t just items you pack for a trip. They’re pieces you’ll return to all season long. Designed to be worn, remembered, and reimagined, they give summer fashion a new edge.