Pope Leo XIV Made a Controversial Statement About the Concept of Pro-Life — What Did He Say? Pope Leo XIV says one cannot be pro-life if they are also for the death penalty.

It seems as if our American pope has stepped into his first controversy since he was elected in May 2025. Speaking of the United States, the kerfuffle started when Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, was nominated for a lifetime achievement award by Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich. This was in recognition of Sen. Durbin's work on immigration policy, per the Catholic News Agency.

If you're wondering what the problem is, one need only look at Sen. Durbin's voting record to see what has some Catholics in a tizzy. According to NBC News, when Sen. Durbin first took office in 1982, he opposed abortion rights. Over time, Sen. Durbin changed his mind and stated there are "certain times in the life of a woman that she needs to make that decision with her doctor." Durbin declined the award due to the backlash. Then Pope Leo XIV commented on what being pro-life means.



Here's what Pope Leo XIV said about the meaning of pro-life.

Several U.S. bishops condemned Cardinal Cupiche's decision to honor Sen. Durbin with this award. Due to the growing attention on the issue, a reporter from EWTN News asked Pope Leo XIV about it. "I am not terribly familiar with the particular case," he replied. "I think it’s important to look at the overall work that a senator has done during, if I’m not mistaken, in 40 years of service in the United States Senate." This part did not go over well for some folks on social media

BREAKING: Pope Leo today: "Someone who says I’m against abortion but is in favor of the death penalty is not really pro-life." pic.twitter.com/AH0qgcbfrx — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) September 30, 2025

The reporter briefly explained to Pope Leo XIV what Sen. Durbin's feelings were about abortion. It's worth noting that as a Catholic, Sen. Durbin is personally against abortion but is for other people making their own decisions. The pope said it's important to look at "many issues that are related to the teachings of the Church." He then said that if someone is pro-life but is for the death penalty or the inhumane treatment of immigrants, like in the United States, they are not pro-life.

Senator Durbin responded to Pope Leo XIV's statements.

Sen. Durbin told NBC News that he was initially shocked by the responses to his award from high-profile members of the Catholic Church. He chose to remove himself because people were criticizing the Cardinal who proposed him, and the senator saw no reason to continue subjecting him to that treatment.

The pope is saying, by implication, that God is not pro-life, as God commands the death penalty for first-degree murder in Genesis 9:6 and elsewhere in Scripture. — Jonathan Barth (@Professor_Barth) October 1, 2025

In the past 24 hours, Pope Leo has said:



— being pro-life means more than just opposing abortion

— Donald Trump’s treatment of migrants is inhumane

— Pete Hegseth sounds like a reckless warmonger

— climate change is the defining moral issue of our time



He also blessed ice. pic.twitter.com/hzaajUSr0s — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) October 1, 2025

so the pope just equated the unborn... to death row inmates? — Grudgemosis Jones! (@MaxRokatanski) October 1, 2025