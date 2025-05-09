Pope Leo XIV Is the First Augustinian Friar to Become Pope — What Is the Augustinian Order? In the Augustinian Order, everything is for the common good. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 9 2025, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

With the arrival of the 267th leader of the Roman Catholic Church, comes a lot of historic firsts. Pope Leo XIV is the first American pope, which could be seen as kind of bad news for the United States. In the past, choosing an American pontiff was frowned upon due to how powerful the country was. However, as President Donald Trump's second term has ushered in global chaos, causing the United States to lose some of its cache, it could be argued that this was the perfect time to choose an American pope.

Although Pope Leo XIV is from Chicago, he spent two decades doing missionary work in Peru, where he is also a citizen. He was elevated to Cardinal status in 2023 in order to serve as head of the Dicastery for Bishops. Much like his predecessor, Pope Leo holds fairly progressive beliefs and is deeply concerned about the immigration issues happening in the United States. He is also the first Augustinian friar to become pope. What is the Augustinian order? Details to follow.

Pope Leo XIV was a member of the Augustinian order.

According to NPR, Pope Leo studied at the Minor Seminary of the Augustinian Fathers. On Sept. 1, 1977, the then-21-year-old "entered the novitiate of the Order of Saint Augustine (O.S.A.) in Saint Louis, in the Province of Our Lady of Good Counsel of Chicago, and made his first profession on Sept. 2, 1978," per the Vatican News.

The Augustine Order was formed in the 13th century by a group of eremitical monks who were each following the Rule of Saint Augustine. Its main teaching involves focusing on caring for others in need by sharing what you possess. Nothing is your own. Essentially the concept of "love thy neighbor" is what the Augustine Order draws from the most. They also aim to be apostolic and per their website, "live together in harmony, being of one mind and one heart on the way to God."

What is the Rule of Saint Augustine?

Unlike Fight Club, the first Rule of Saint Augustine is about loving God, then your neighbor. In that sense, it's important to talk about the rule. There are eight chapters total, and 48 bullet points, guiding those who are members of the Augustinian Order. Once you enter the monastery, what was previously yours is no longer yours. You will be given all that you need.

Everyone is equal and should not bring vanity or pride into the order. In particular, the Rule of Saint Augustine cautions the rich about patting themselves on the back for spreading their wealth because "pride lurks even in good works in order to destroy them." There is also a fair amount of messaging about not drawing attention to yourself in a way that is deemed arrogant. It's better to be meek and humble, in your heart and your appearance. Also, do not look at women lustfully.