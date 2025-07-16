Prerana Srikantappa’s Style Strategy: Blending Fashion, PR, and Global Influence Prerana Srikantappa crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly aligning visual identity with long-term brand strategy. By Distractify Staff Published July 16 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Prerana Srikantappa

As a public relations (PR) executive and fashion stylist, Prerana Srikantappa isn’t just curating looks; she’s building brand identities that endure. From playing dress-up to becoming a leading public relations executive in the fashion industry, Prerana’s journey reveals her need to create change. With every campaign and curated look, she redefines how luxury is seen and felt in today’s cultural landscape.

Rediscovering a Love of Fashion

While Srikantappa may be a fashion public relations executive today, she didn’t always envision that path for herself. She initially studied engineering but soon realized that the structure of the field wasn’t enough to fulfill her. During this time, she couldn’t help but think back on her days playing dress up, reading fashion magazines, watching red carpet events, fashion campaigns and how that experience had shaped the lens through which she viewed the world. Srikantappa had always been a keen observer, able to tell how a simple detail elevated a look. She had to follow that passion, to master the power of perception.

“Fashion had always stirred something deeper, the power to transform, to empower, to tell a story. Eventually, I pivoted, leaving behind predictability to embrace creativity.”

Pursuing a Dream Through Dedication

Chasing this childhood dream, Srikantappa moved cities and changed careers. She entered the fashion industry not through study, but through several internships, working late nights with the resolve to start a career from the ground up. She recognized that public relations and styling enabled her to transform her natural instincts into a career, reflecting identity through fashion to help brands tell stories that stick.

“I didn’t chase the spotlight, I studied it and learned how to shape it from the inside,” Srikantappa explained. “Today, I navigate both the creative and commercial realms of fashion as a public relations executive and as a stylist, where I channel my creativity and love for transformation, and the other in luxury public relations, where I strategize, build brands, and help shape narratives for iconic names. It’s the perfect balance: artistry and strategy.”

A Thought Leader in Style and Strategy

Through relentless dedication to her work in brand strategy, Srikantappa has become a thought leader at the forefront of fashion communication. As a PR executive, she has gone on to lead numerous successful campaigns while creating historic moments and surpassing milestones.

Prerana led the PR campaign in the Middle East for Roberto Cavalli as the official Guest Brand at Dubai Fashion Week 2024, overseeing all strategic communications, talent dressing, and media coordination.

As a public relations executive, her role was both leading and instrumental, involving end-to-end execution from developing the messaging framework to managing high-stakes interviews, celebrity placements, and regional media partnerships.

She also spearheaded Paolo Sebastian’s first-ever show in the Middle East at Dubai Fashion Week 2025, securing widespread coverage and orchestrating guest list management for key regional editors and celebrities.

An Impact for the Future

Srikantappa crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly aligning visual identity with long-term brand strategy. The approach ensures brands resonate with audiences for years to come.

“The goal is to continue building on the foundation I’ve created,” Srikantappa concluded. “To deepen my work with globally-recognized brands, driving innovative campaigns and expanding their presence in new markets. The long-term vision is to remain at the intersection of creativity and strategy, influencing how fashion is perceived, celebrated, and communicated.”