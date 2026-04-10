Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Tour May ‘Annoy’ Palace: Report “It does get confusing. If they are traveling as celebrities — which is what they are — that’s fine, but if there is any royal or official apparatus then that’s going to invite criticism,." By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 10 2026, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Australia trip could end in total chaos. Sources from inside the country are reporting that some Australians are passing around a petition demanding that no taxpayer money be spent on the ex-royals.

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The general perception of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has drastically changed since they first visited the country as newlyweds. The country that still counts King Charles as its monarch will not make it easy for the couple to use it to rebrand themselves.

In a conversation with Page Six royal writer Robert Jobson has offered his two cents on the matter. According to him, Buckingham Palace might not be in accordance with the couple taking the trip. He said, “I’m sure [Buckingham Palace] would prefer that Harry and Meghan weren’t going, but there’s not a lot they can do about it. They have no control.”

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Source: MEGA Australians welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018

The author of “The Windsor Legacy” further explained, “There will undoubtedly be a sense of confusion about what Harry and Meghan are there for … this trip may stick in the gullet of the palace.”

Experts Believe Australia Won't Go Easy on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Jobson is not the only one who thinks that the couple is skating on thin ice with the visit. Royal Family expert and journalist Robert Hardman, the author of “Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story,” criticized them for promoting themselves using their royal titles when they rarely communicate with the Royal Family.

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“It does get confusing. If they are traveling as celebrities — which is what they are — that’s fine, but if there is any royal or official apparatus then that’s going to invite criticism,” he revealed. According to Jobson, “Things are all the more awkward because not that long ago, Australia was debating becoming a republic.”

View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children SOURCE; INSTAGRAM/MEGHAN

During their four-day-long trip next week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly visit Canberra, Melbourne, and Sydney. According to Page Six, they will meet up with “sick children, mental health charities and the Australian branch of Harry’s beloved Invictus Games.”

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To make matters worse, Meghan Markle reportedly doesn’t have a good reputation among Australians. Despite receiving a warm welcome during her previous visit, the Duchess of Sussex has acted rudely with people who were there to escort the couple. Markle reportedly made an assistant cry. She also allegedly made the following rude comment while engaging with the public: “I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this.”

View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM Meghan Markle and Prince Harry SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/MEGHAN

This claim has been backed by Valentine Lowin, “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.” According to Lowin, Markle screamed at a female employee during a meeting to let her know she didn’t agree with the plan she had come up with. When the employee objected, saying a new plan might not be possible, Markle replied with a snarky comment and said, “Don’t worry. If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you.”