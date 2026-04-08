Prince Harry's Australia Summit Ticket Prices Slashed Following Sales Slump — What We Know Tickets for the event are now reportedly being sold for half the original price to fill up the venue. By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 8 2026, 9:12 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Prince Harry's Australia summit ticket prices slashed

Prince Harry’s appearance as a conference speaker in Australia might not go as he or the event organizers had planned. The Duke of Sussex will appear as a speaker to talk about workplace mental health at Melbourne's InterEdge Summit on April 16. According to RadarOnline.com, not only did the organizers fail to see any profit, but they were also forced to reduce the entry fee.

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Despite the summit organizers promoting Prince Harry as someone who "has dedicated his life to service and uplifting communities, while emphasizing the importance of our collective mental health in his philanthropic and advocacy work globally,” the tickets were not selling as expected. Tickets for the event are now reportedly being sold for half the original price to fill up the venue.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Initially, the organizers had introduced only two pricey packages for the event. Platinum packages for $2,378 and Gold packages for $1,978 were available for interested guests to choose from for the two-day event. However, as most tickets were unsold, on April 6, the summit's official page announced two new attendance categories.

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Organizers Introduce New "Delegate" Package

Interested attendees were introduced to the "Delegate" package for $997 or virtual participation for $498. According to the official page of the event, the brand-new Delegate option is around half the price of the Gold package, and still offers access to all seminars and speeches. The new and cheaper alternative also includes a "Conference Hospitality Package," which grants access to hot beverages and stand-up lunch stations.

Reports stated that after Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s deals with major streaming sites fell through, they have been trying to revamp themselves. The Duke of Sussex is pursuing public speaking and looking to rebrand himself through paid speaking gigs. His speech at the 2026 International Association of Privacy Professionals Global Privacy Summit in Washington, D.C., reportedly earned him only $50,000.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to rebound from Netflix fiasco with tour of Australia https://t.co/uhzvP41TCm pic.twitter.com/uyirKpxanH — Page Six (@PageSix) March 8, 2026 Source: X/@PageSix An X post about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Australia tour.

Just like the prince, his wife Meghan seems to be facing a similar challenge. The former actress is scheduled to appear at the "Her Best Life" retreat in Sydney on April 18. The event organizers are struggling to sell tickets worth $1,930 for standard admission and $2,288 for a VIP upgrade.

Buyers of either package will be offered an appearance by Meghan, a “gala dinner” inside the Intercontinental Coogee Beach hotel’s conference room, followed by a quick Q&A session. For paying a little extra, VIP ticket holders are promised seats closer to the stage so they can experience a "fireside chat" between Meghan and organizer Gemma O’Neill, and a staged "group table photo.”

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are set to return to Australia more than seven years after a royal tour brought them to the country in 2018. https://t.co/wYx7yZAZgQ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 9, 2026 Source: X/@USATODAY An X post by USA Today mentioning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to Australia.