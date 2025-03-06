Meghan Markle Has Impeccable Calligraphy Handwriting, in Case You Didn’t Know What can't Meghan Markle do? By Jennifer Farrington Published March 6 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Before Meghan Markle became a member of the British royal family or landed her breakout role as Rachel Zane in the hit series Suits, she had an unexpected side job: calligraphy. After With Love, Meghan dropped on Netflix on March 4, 2025, viewers couldn’t help but notice a scene where Meghan handwrites a menu in flawless calligraphy. So perfect, in fact, that you’d think she hired someone to do it, except the scene shows her carefully crafting each letter.

Article continues below advertisement

While many might be surprised by Meghan’s calligraphy skills, she’s actually been perfecting them for years. And honestly, had the royal family involved her in formal matters (maybe they did?), she would have been the perfect choice for designing royal invitations. But what’s even more surprising? Meghan once turned her handwriting talent into a side hustle. Here’s everything we know about yet another of Meghan’s many talents.

Meghan Markle's calligraphy handwriting once earned her money.

Source: Mega

Meghan Markle is a skilled calligrapher and even made money from her talent while pursuing her acting career. From 2004 to 2005, she worked at Paper Source in Beverly Hills to earn some extra cash, teaching calligraphy, gift-wrapping, and bookbinding, the store’s CEO, Winnie Park, revealed to People in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions," Winnie shared, adding, "She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers, instructing them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy." And that’s not all, Meghan also worked as a freelance calligrapher and even had the honor of handwriting custom invitations for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s 2005 wedding. Pretty wild, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Some years after the wedding, Paula praised Meghan for her impeccable work, telling Town & Country magazine, "I just thought Meghan did a beautiful job," adding, "It really is a lost art, and it was so nice to create something without a device that doesn't use a battery or need to be plugged in."

Paula, who admitted to the outlet that her handwriting is "terrible," invited Meghan to her home to do the calligraphy. "Meghan wrote up all the addresses and such. There was not a single mistake, it was truly perfect, impeccable, and I remember being in awe of her."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle values handwritten notes.

In the past, Meghan has shared her love for handwriting, explaining on her now-former blog, The Tig, per People, "I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. When I booked my first [TV] pilot, my dad wrote me a letter that I still have. The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special."