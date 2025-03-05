Meghan Markle Shut Down Her Lifestyle Blog for Love and Doesn’t Regret It Duchess Meghan shut down her blog, 'The Tig,' during her 2017 engagement to her husband, Prince Harry. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 5 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Many people grew up believing fairytales don't come true in real life. Meghan Markle, er, Meghan Sussex, knows firsthand how untrue that statement can be. Towards the end of the 2010s, Meghan's life changed forever when she married Prince Harry in 2018, becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Seemingly overnight, the actor went from the star of a hit show, Suits, to a member of this century's most esteemed Royal Family.

As Meghan and Harry have shared, her time as a royal has been met with multiple sacrifices on her part. For years, she didn't have an active social media account and hasn't returned to acting since they've been married. Before they tied the knot, Meghan also let go of her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she was incredibly passionate about. Let's find out what happened to the Duchess's lifestyle blog.

What was Meghan Markle's lifestyle blog, The Tig?

The 2010s were a time when every other celeb had a lifestyle blog to further engage with their fans and express their multiple interests. In 2014, Meghan launched her little corner of the internet, The Tig. The Tig was a lifestyle blog covering food, travel, and wellness. The blog also featured her life as a working actor on the set of her show, Suits, where she played Rachel Zane.

Meghan shut down The Tig in 2017 after three years of running the platform. She decided to end it once she and Harry's relationship became more serious. In the first episode of the Duchess's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which debuted in March 2025, she remembered how much she loved working on the blog, which she fully committed to while also working long hours on the Suits set. "It was all in the spirit of just sharing things that I loved," Meghan explained on the show (via Harper's Bazaar).

2017: “after close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to the tig. thank you for everything. xx”



2025: “have been so excited to share this with you! i hope you love the show as much as i loved making it.”



— with love, meghan 💌 pic.twitter.com/We8HNMpyZn — maelle (@marklercel) January 3, 2025

Meghan Markle's husband, Prince Harry, fully supports her creative endeavors.

Although Meghan was ahead of the curve during her influencer era, as it still wasn't considered a profitable career during The Tig's heyday, she doesn't regret ending her blog to marry Harry. She explained in an interview with People that when the time came to choose her passion for creating over the love of her life, the choice was a no-brainer.

"Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more,” Meghan admitted to the outlet. “So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn’t change that for a second.”

The Royal's decision resulted in her and Harry having a loving marriage that includes their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, as Meghan dabbles back into her creative bag with a reality show and other projects, she made it clear that her husband will be by her side every step of the way. "My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me,” she told People.