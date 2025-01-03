Meghan Markle Says She Is "In the Pursuit of Joy" in Her Cooking Show on Netflix Meghan Markle's cooking show features celebrity guests. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 3 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

While some fans of the British Royal Family still aren't even sure what to call Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, others are itching for the pair to get a reality show of some kind. It is the American way, after all, and the couple has lived in the United States with their children for quite some time. Instead, though, Meghan Markle is getting her own cooking show on Netflix called With Love, Meghan. But will Prince Harry be in Meghan Markle's cooking show?

The title of the show makes it clear that this is Meghan's show and not a joint effort from the couple to re-brand themselves as a celebrity couple that cooks together. But since the show also appears to be filmed in their own home, and in their kitchen, or a home they might rent together for the series, it doesn't seem realistic for Harry to be separate from the show entirely. Read on for everything to know about Meghan's cooking show, including Harry's involvement.

Source: Mega

Will Prince Harry be on Meghan Markle's cooking show?

The trailer for Meghan's cooking show, With Love, Meghan, features cameos from numerous celebrities that are apparently good friends with her. This includes Mindy Kaling, who explains that cooking with Meghan is "the most glamorous" thing she has ever done. And Meghan also whips up some food with celebrity chef Roy Choi, who tells her they're "family now."

But what about Harry? If you plan to watch With Love, Meghan in the hopes of seeing Harry get to work in the kitchen with Meghan, you won't be totally disappointed. It's unclear if he actually cooks with Meghan on the show, but he is in the trailer, so yes, Harry is part of Meghan's cooking show in some way.

But the trailer makes no mention of Meghan's past with the royal family or of Harry's decision to move from his family's home in England to the U.S. Instead, it appears to be a feel good sort of cooking and lifestyle show where, Meghan explains in the trailer, she is "in the pursuit of joy" rather than "perfection."

Why does Meghan Markle have a cooking show?

Although Meghan doesn't have a past as a professional chef, baker, or anything in between, it's not uncommon for celebrities of various levels to start a cooking show. It's not unlike Selena Gomez's cooking show that premiered on Max in 2020. In August 2022, Meghan hinted at a project with Netflix in an interview with The Cut. She explained that she wanted to be able to share parts of hers and Harry's love story without being on a reality show of any kind.

Source: Mega