Home > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Meghan Markle Is Using Her Past Experiences With Online Bullying for Good "I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience," Meghan shared. By D.M. Published Aug. 4 2024, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Since starting her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has found herself at the center of intense media scrutiny. Meghan's journey from her early days as a Hollywood actress to becoming a prominent member of the British Royal Family has been anything but smooth. She has faced significant bullying and public criticism, which have taken a toll on her mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2016, Prince Harry released a statement condemning the "wave of abuse and harassment" directed at Meghan after months of attacks. Following their marriage, tabloid newspapers and social media users continued targeting the Duchess of Sussex. The scrutiny intensified after she and Prince Harry decided to step back from their royal duties in 2020.

Source: Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2024 ESPY Awards

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan often talk about the trauma they’ve experienced since their union began, but they are taking action. The couple is using their platform to assist families of bullied children, with the goal of reducing the negative impacts of social media.

Bullying took a major toll on Meghan Markle’s mental health.

Stories about Meghan Markle’s behavior and personal life have circulated widely, portraying her as demanding or difficult. Trolls have also targeted Meghan with online bullying, attacking her on platforms like Twitter and Instagram. The mother-of-two has spoken openly about how this harassment affected her mental health, during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the "Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen,"

“When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it,” Megan told Jane Pauley. Adding, “I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience. But I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans. And I would never want someone else to not be believed.”

Article continues below advertisement

This is not the first time Meghan and Harry have detailed the trauma they’ve experienced. During an episode of their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry suggested that the Royal Family did little to help ease the scrutiny the couple faced. “In this family sometimes, you know, you’re part of the problem rather than part of the solution,’’ Harry says in one of the episodes. “There is a huge level of unconscious bias.”

Source: Netflix, Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Article continues below advertisement

During her highly publicized interview with Oprah in 2021, Meghan even detailed how she experienced suicidal ideation due to the level of bullying she was experiencing. "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it," she said. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore." She continued, "That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought."

Meghan Markle is looking to help bullied kids with The Parents Network!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also unveiled their latest venture, The Parents Network, an initiative designed to combat online harm. On August 3, the couple announced The Parents Network, a new project under their Archewell Foundation. This initiative seeks to bring together parents, educators, and experts to address the growing concerns surrounding online harm.

Article continues below advertisement

The primary mission of The Parents Network is to create a supportive community where parents can share resources and strategies to protect their children. Their website includes helpful resource guides and encouraging stories from families.