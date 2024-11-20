Home > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Meghan Markle's Life Has Changed Since She Left 'Suits' — Will She Be in 'Suits LA'? The Duchess of Sussex played Rachel Zane on the original 'Suits' for seven seasons. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 20 2024, 5:33 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

During its run on USA, Suits was one of the network's hit shows. However, when the series landed on Netflix in 2023, it received billions of new fans within the show's first few weeks on the streamer. By the end of 2023, it had become the most-watched series on the platform. Due to Suits's ongoing popularity, it was only a matter of time before the show, which originally ran from 2011 until 2019, received the reboot treatment.

In February 2024, it was announced that Suits would return with a spinoff with a twist, Suits LA. The new show stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, who is reinventing himself after leaving his job as a prosecutor in New York. The reimagined series also promises a new cast, though Suits alum Gabriel Macht announced in November 2024 that he would revive his character, Harvey Specter.

Harvey isn't the only familiar face Suits fans hope to see. Even before the spinoff was officially confirmed, many wondered if Meghan Markle, who some may also know as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would appear on the revival. While we wouldn't mind seeing Meghan in an acting role again, will it actually happen? Let's find out!

Will Meghan Markle be in 'Suits LA?'

We hate to say it, but Meghan is objecting to being on Suits LA, at least full-time. While the Duchess has lived in LA with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, she officially retired from acting after the Suits role ended. Meghan has since focused on her family and projects like her brand, American Riveriera Orchard, which she announced on Instagram in March 2024.

Meghan starred on Suits as Rachel Zane, one of Harvey's lawyers at his firm, Spencer Litt. Fans followed Rachel's journey throughout Seasons 1-7, including her relationship with Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams. Although Meghan isn't officially confirmed to be on Suits LA, her former on-screen husband said he would be more than happy to act alongside her again and would grab his best suit for the task. "I think Meghan is a fantastic actress," Patrick said at the Golden Globes in January 2024 (via LADBible). "We'd be lucky to have her back in the industry."

Why did Meghan Markle leave 'Suits?'

In real life, Meghan's fairytale was just beginning. She left the series in November 2017, one day after Prince Harry proposed to her. Initially, many fans thought Meghan had left the show due to her relationship with Harry. Still, the actor later shared in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that she became disenchanted with how "the entire culture has changed" amid the influx of streaming shows. The actor also said she never thought she would work in entertainment again at the time.

Source: MEGA

Although she has found other passion projects, including her and Harry's production company, Archewell Productions, she hasn't returned to acting. Still, the actor had nothing but fond memories of the show and wasn't surprised it had regained a new audience via Netflix. "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew," she said while speaking to Variety about Suits' resurgence in November 2023. "We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit.”