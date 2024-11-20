Home > Entertainment Gabriel Macht's Iconic Role on 'Suits' Contributed to His Unbelievable Net Worth Gabriel Macht has an estimated net worth of $8 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 20 2024, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Guess who's back? Don't worry if you don't have a guess — because we're about to tell you! In November 2024, actor Gabriel Macht revealed that he would be returning to the role of the suave and successful lawyer Harvey Specter in the Los Angeles-based spinoff, Suits: L.A.

Article continues below advertisement

Before we get into all the exciting details about his upcoming role, let's take a moment to learn more about Gabriel's life off-screen. One burning question many fans have is: What is his net worth? Here's what we found.

Source: USA Network Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter on 'Suits.'

Article continues below advertisement

What is Gabriel Macht's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gabriel Macht's net worth currently stands at an estimated $8 million. It's worth noting that this figure includes the combined wealth of Gabriel and his wife, actress and former model Jacinda Barrett, whom he married in 2004.

Most, if not all, of Gabriel's earnings come from his acting career. He is best known for portraying Harvey Specter in the legal drama Suits. Initially, Gabriel earned $60,000 per episode, but this figure grew significantly over time, with reports suggesting he was earning $150,000 per episode. By the later seasons, his salary may have reached as much as $450,000 to $500,000 per episode, as reported by The Richest.

Article continues below advertisement

Gabriel Macht Actor, producer, director Net worth: $8 million Gabriel Macht is an American actor, best known for his role as Harvey Specter in the USA Network legal drama series Suits. Birthdate: Jan. 22, 1972 Birthplace: New York City Mother: Suzanne Victoria Pulier Father: Stephen Macht Siblings: Jesse, Ari Serbin, and Julie Marriages: Jacinda Barrett ​(m. 2004) Children: Satine (b. 2007) and Luca (b. 2014)

In addition to acting, Gabriel has also earned income through producing and directing, as well as by appearing in international ad campaigns, including for Ballantines and Dubai's Madinat Jumeirah Living real estate project.

Article continues below advertisement

Gabriel Macht is reprising his role as Harvey Specter in 'Suits: L.A.'

Although he may have taken a step back from the spotlight since Suits ended in 2019, Gabriel Macht is making a big return! On Nov. 20, 2024, it was announced that Gabriel would reprise his iconic role as Harvey Specter in the Suits spinoff, titled Suits: L.A.

Gabriel shared the exciting news with his followers in an Instagram video, writing in the caption, "When an old friend is in need… it's time to take care of things and make those very 'things' right." The video, set to the legendary Suits theme song, "Greenback Boogie," shows Gabriel in a white button-down shirt with "H.S." embroidered on the sleeve and brown formal shoes, each featuring the name "Harvey" inside.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Variety, Gabriel will return in a recurring role for three episodes. Now, when Suits wrapped up in 2019, Harvey and his wife, Donna (Sarah Rafferty), relocated to Seattle, where they worked with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).