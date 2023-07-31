Home > Entertainment What Happens to Katrina in 'Suits' at the End of the Series? (SPOILERS) With 'Suits' as popular as ever, fans are wondering what happens to Katrina, played by Amanda Schull, at the conclusion of the series. Details ahead. By Melissa Willets Jul. 31 2023, Published 10:26 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

The perennially popular show Suits seems to always be a fan favorite even though the series ended in 2019. Most likely the legal drama remains a must-see due to the fact that it stars the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, as Rachel Zane.

Either way, we can't help but love all the characters on Suits, including Katrina Bennett, played by Amanda Schull. Katrina starred alongside Rachel for six years. So what happened to Katrina on Suits at the end of the final season? Spoiler alert: If you haven't caught up on the entire series, there are spoilers ahead!

So, what happens to Katrina on 'Suits' at the end of Season 9?

When viewers tune in for the Season 9 finale, which also marked the end of Suits full stop, Katrina has been fired from the firm for the second time, per Hidden Remote.

Of course, the associate had already parted ways with the firm once previously, so we don't know right away if Katrina will come back and tie a big happy bow on her storyline. Per TV Addict, her former coworkers weren't exactly scrambling to get her back.

Then, in the finale, we were all on the edges of our seats as Katrina helps Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) one-up the person who fired her, Faye Richardson (Denise Crosby), once and for all. Luckily, her loyalty pays off, and in the end, Katrina comes back and is promoted to senior partner. The end!

Amanda Schull had an amazing experience playing Katrina on 'Suits'.

The love fest that played out between Amanda and Meghan while they worked on Suits has been well publicized. "I have been in love with Amanda Schull since she was in Center Stage," Meghan said about Amanda in a now-deleted Instagram post, per the Daily Mail. Likewise, Amanda was outspoken about supporting Meghan in her transition from actress to royalty when she married Prince Harry.

Meghan was not her only connection on Suits, with Amanda saying about her co-stars, "It is an amazing group of people. I learned something from every single one of them with every single scene."

Meanwhile, Amanda also clearly adored playing Katrina, and spoke passionately about her character's integrity. When Katrina returns to the firm, the actress said about the decision, "She likes the idea of climbing the ranks as quickly as she possibly can, because she believes in her strength and her intelligence."

Amanda was also just as emotional as fans to have to say goodbye to the show, which is now streaming on Netflix. "I can tell you that when I read the finale for Suits, I did cry," she admitted, even though her character gets a happy ending.