Meet Ex-'Chicago Med' Star Sarah Rafferty's Husband of 20+ Years!

Last season, the transplantation surgery chief switched places with her patients and, for once, it was Dr. Blake who went under the knife. After undergoing major surgery, she was forced to take a step back from her position at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Now that Sarah has left the show, it feels like we barely even got the chance to get to know her. Fans are curious to know more about the actress, including details about her personal life and what's next for the ex-Chicago star. Here's what we know about Sarah Rafferty's husband and kids, and what's on the horizon for her career.