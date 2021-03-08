Harry and Meghan Did the Groundbreaking Oprah Interview for Free

"The couple won't be collecting a paycheque and no donations are being made," a spokesperson for the Oprah Winfrey Network told The Daily Telegraph.

In the interview, Harry alluded to the financial complications he and Meghan had to deal with after stepping down from royal duty in 2020. As Harry revealed, without the money he inherited from his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, their ability to distance themselves from the royal family would have been severely restricted.