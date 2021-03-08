Meghan Markle Had a Significant Net Worth Before She Met Prince Harry

Although Meghan Markle wasn't internationally known before her relationship with Prince Harry, she wasn't plucked from complete obscurity either. Before her time as a royal, Meghan had a steady gig on the USA drama Suits. Meghan was reportedly making $50,000 for every episode of the series, and had an annual salary of roughly $450,000.

Over the course of her time on Suits, Meghan filmed more than 100 episodes and also made small appearances in other movies and TV shows. According to Forbes , Meghan is estimated to have entered into her marriage with Harry with roughly $2 million in onscreen earnings. Although she stopped appearing on the show as soon as her relationship with Harry got serious, Meghan is still getting paid for the series.

She gets paid royalties every time USA airs reruns of the series, and she's also paid out by Amazon Prime and Netflix, where the show is available to stream in the U.S. and U.K. respectively.

Meghan also made some money from her work as an influencer. She ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig that lasted until her relationship with Harry was publicly announced. Meghan apparently made approximately $80,000 a year through endorsements as an influencer.