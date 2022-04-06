Paula Patton’s Net Worth Proves She Can Afford to Fry Her Chicken However She Wants

Paula Patton’s Net Worth Proves She Can Afford to Fry Her Chicken However She WantsBy Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 6 2022, Published 6:13 p.m. ET
In her now-viral Instagram video, actress Paula Patton shared her mom, Joyce Patton’s recipe for fried chicken. Paula proceeded to make the recipe on camera after stating that she was cooking for her and her ex-husband Robin Thicke’s son, Julian’s school. Paula rinsed the chicken before dipping it in flour, then put it in a pan of avocado oil, seasoning the batch as it cooked, and causing chaos on the internet.
Since the backlash, the L.A. native has replied to the plethora of memes and tweets on Instagram. In her video, Paula says that she understands her mom’s recipe “might look crazy” to some. However, the formula is what she’s become accustomed to, as she grew up on her mother’s chicken.
Paula’s buzzed-about tutorial comes after a celebrated career in Hollywood and dozens of films that contributed to her net worth.
What is Paula Patton’s net worth?
Paula has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Unlike many of her peers, the Mission Impossible star didn’t always want to be an actress. She studied film at the University of Southern California, where she wanted to be a documentarian and even earned a three-month assignment with PBS to film documentaries after graduation.
Paula Patton
Actress
Net worth: $10 million
Paula Patton is an actress and producer. Some of her acting credits include Mission Impossible, Deja Vu, and Jumping the Broom.
Birth name: Paula Maxine Patton
Birthdate: Dec. 5, 1975
Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif.
Mother: Joyce Vanraden Patton
Father: Charles Patton
Marriages: Robin Thicke (2005-2015)
Children: Julian Fuego Thicke, 12
Once her contract with PBS ended, Paula began a career in the music industry. In the early 2000s, she lent her vocals to Usher’s 2004 album, "Confessions." The 46-year-old starlet also wrote several songs on Robin’s albums under the pseudonym Max Haddington.
At 28, Paula switched careers again and took a shot at acting. In 2005, the actress landed her first film as one of Will Smith’s love interests in Hitch. Throughout the 2000s, Paula landed more opportunities in projects like Deja Vu, Idlewild, Jumping the Broom, Precious, and her BET+ show, Sacrifice.
Is Paula Patton in a relationship?
During the early days of her career, Paula and Robin navigated being married in the spotlight. Unfortunately, the high school sweethearts couldn’t make their relationship work and divorced in March 2015.
Years after the divorce, in April 2018, Paula told Extra, "I have a boyfriend now. I haven't called anybody a boyfriend. He's my boyfriend!” However, she tends to keep her love life off of social media and opts to share moments with Julian and her work.