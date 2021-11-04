Is Paula Patton Married? The Truth About Her Love Life Since Robin Thicke

Robin is the only man Paula has ever been married to. Interestingly enough, you won’t find a long list of ex-boyfriends in Paula’s dating history, either. She started dating Robin when they were still teenagers and the couple stayed together for several years. After starting out as high school sweethearts and staying together for 21 years, she might not have had much time to date other people.

Paula hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone new in a romantic way, either. In an interview with Good Morning America (via E!), she discussed living the single life. “I mean, the honest truth is it has been challenging, but it’s been… growth, lots of healing, learning about all new things. I’ve come out stronger,” she said. It’s amazing to hear how she handled her heartbreak and has gone on to pursue and embrace happiness.