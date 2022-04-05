Paula Patton's Fried Chicken Recipe Is the Laughingstock of the Internet

Paula Patton's Fried Chicken Recipe Is the Laughingstock of the InternetBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 5 2022, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
There are few comfort foods that hit the spot the way that a good piece of fried chicken can. The buttery, crispy goodness that encrusts a juicy piece of chicken is enough to make anyone's mouth water, and that's why the food item has become a staple not just in the U.S., but worldwide.
This all brings us to actress Paula Patton, who recently shared a makeshift cooking tutorial video on her social media channels where she made fried chicken using some... questionable methods, to say the least. Naturally, the internet is having a field day with the clip and pretty much every element of it has gone viral.
Paula Patton's fried chicken tutorial spurred some hilarious reactions online.
Taking to Instagram on March 4, 2022, Paula shared a nearly five-minute-long video of herself preparing fried chicken for her family. That might seem benign enough, but what made this video go viral was what Paula did while preparing the chicken. In the video, fans see the star perform some serious kitchen mishaps, such as not washing the meat for long enough and seasoning her chicken while it's frying.
Naturally, the internet was quick to call out the Precious actress for her wrongdoings, with throngs of individuals making fun of her choices on social media.
One user took issue with Paula's upbringing in their post, writing, "Dear Black People: Spend more time with your mixed children and teach them how to make Black and Southern food properly. Paula Patton’s chicken is a disgrace to our cuisine." Paula was born to a white mother and a Black father.
"On behalf of biracial people everywhere I want to say Paula Patton doesn’t represent our cooking at all. Don’t put that mess on us…someone just taught her wrong," another user commented.
"The issue isn’t Paula Patton’s mom being white. She’s not southern. Southern white women know how to fry chicken," wrote someone else.
Others joked that Paula's cooking is the reason why her marriage to singer Robin Thicke dissolved after 21 years in 2014.
"Saw a video of Paula Patton frying chicken and I think y’all should have been more empathetic to Robin Thicke," shared one Twitter account.
"Robin Thicke let Paula Patton drive him crazy and she seasons chicken after it is frying in the oil? WOW. At least she led to some very dope music, because that's crazy," chimed in another.
As of the time of writing, Paula has not responded to her internet critics, nor has she posted anything else to her Instagram since sharing the cooking video.