TikToker Calls Out KFC Price Hikes: "More Expensive Than Cheesecake Factory”By Mustafa Gatollari
Mar. 14 2022, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
When you think of "fast food" what are the first few words that pop into your head? For me it's a combination/variation of these three: "cheap, quick, and unhealthy."
And while there are more low-calorie options available at fast-food eating establishments than ever before, no one really thinks that they're going to be securing "fine dining" from these spots, no matter how delicious the food might be.
And that's because fast food meals are typically friendlier to one's wallet (at least in the short-term) for the convenience that's provided whenever you go to eat out.
With dollar menu meals, special promotions, you can get a sizable amount of calories for your buck while shopping at a fast-food spot.
Or at least that was the case up until recent years. There have been tons of reports (and first-hand experience) of folks who've been shocked at the amount of money they need to spend for some of their favorite fast-food menu items; that's because there's been a steady increase in the cost of fast food items.
A phenomenon that's been captured in a now-viral TikTok shared by a user who posts under the name @eyedealistic.don, aka Don C.
In the now-viral clip, Don shows the menu of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant as he incredulously comments on the prices the establishment is charging.
"I know I ain't tweakin'. But this s*** done got higher than a motherf****r," he quips in the video. "$57 for a 16 piece and 8 biscuits. I'm taking my b**** out to dinner, bro," Don continues.
Commenters were just as shocked as Don was at the prices the chain was charging for their wares, some joked that they would much rather bust out their kitchenware and cook for themselves at home.
Others added that folks should just head over to their local Costco at dropping $4.99 for an entire Rotisserie chicken. It should be noted that the American-based mega store loses anywhere from $30-$40 million a year on the birds in the hopes of bringing customers into their establishments to spend money on products that earn the business higher margins.
There were some who said that KFC has always been a "rip off" especially when other chains like Wendy's still offer better deals, like Wendy's 4 for $4, which includes a cheeseburger, fries, chicken nuggets, and a drink. All for just four buckaroos.
Query Sprout surmises that a big reason why KFC has increased its prices may have a lot to do with the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues throughout 2020.
The practice of offering low-price menu item options in the hopes of getting customers to purchase high-margin products has existed for a long time, however.
It could be that the items the TikToker are highlighting just cost more, but according to KFC's menu, the restaurant still offers some affordable menu items, like Chicken Littles, and Popcorn Nuggets & Wedges.