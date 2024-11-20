Home > Television Is 'Suits' Coming Back After Getting Axed in 2019? Not Exactly When 'Suits' ended in 2019, fans were left wanting more. Although the series is over, there's news of something new in the works. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 20 2024, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: USA Network

There was a time, not so long ago, when Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Patrick J. Hoffman, and Meghan Markle were all starring in the same series. But times have changed, and people have moved on — sometimes to bigger things.

Suits ran from 2011 to 2019, following a big city corporate lawyer, Harvey Spector, through his exploits in Manhattan along with his team as they navigate jockeying for power in the office, drama, and life. When the show was canceled in 2019, it left behind a void that fans have been hoping to fill with a revival. Here's what we know about whether or not Suits is coming back.

Source: USA Network

Is 'Suits' coming back? Yes and no. But mostly no.

When Season 9 wrapped in 2019 and the show closed its doors, fans were devastated. But many changes, both on- and off-screen meant that it was time to pack it up. In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Aaron Korsh explained, "During the course of Season 7, as they were negotiating the cast’s contracts for two years, an unforeseen thing happened."

He joked, "You can never know that one of your stars is going to marry the Prince of England, and Patrick decided not to return, so we had a choice whether to keep going after Season 7." Aaron continued, "I feel like for nine years, it was a show about loyalty and family. On-screen, they were a family that struggled with loyalty but in the end, usually came through for each other.”

Unfortunately, the original Suits series will not be returning. It would be nearly impossible to bring all the important actors together, and the story has been told. But there's some good news for fans of the series: There's a spin-off.

The 'Suits' spin-off may be enough to satisfy those post-cancellation cravings.

NBC has officially confirmed the Suits spin-off which has been in the works since 2023. The show, currently known as Suits L.A., will follow a new group of go-getters through all the twists, turns, drama, and nail-biters of corporate law in a new city. The show is being written by the aforementioned Aaron Korsh, which means fans can expect a similar vibe. UCP Beatrice Springborn told Variety, “We are working on it right now. It's so fun and happy."

She added, “It is amazing-looking people in great clothes but at the core of it, you can’t have a show that’s successful with just that. It has to have great storytelling and great character work. So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it and be a continuing series that everyone wants?”

The series will star Arrow headliner Stephen Amell in the role of lead Ted Black. Ted Black is described (via NBC) as "a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others. Ted is a former New York prosecutor who joined forces 15 years ago with his old buddy, Stuart Lane, to build an L.A. law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.”