Tap In! Meet the Cast of 'Project Runway All-Stars' Season 20 'Project Runway All-Stars' Season 20 cast will be filled with familiar faces. Here's a look at the full cast with their Instagram handles. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 15 2023, Published 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Calling all fashion aficionados! A new season of Project Runway is upon us. Instead of following the usual order of brand-new aspiring designers hoping for a win, Season 20 is switching things up.

Past contestants from over the last 19 seasons have returned to hopefully redeem themselves. The prize, you may ask? A cool $250,000 and, of course, bragging rights.

Source: Bravo

The monumental Season 20 is mentored by Christian Siriano and judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. So, which designers have returned for another shot at a win? Here’s the rundown of the Project Runway All-Stars Season 20 cast.

1. Brittany Allen (IG: Brittanyallen.atx)

First up, we have Brittany Allen. The Arkansas native first appeared on the show during Season 18 and now she's determined to score a win. In a chat with Elle, she shared that she's "honored and appreciative to get this chance to compete again for what she didn’t achieve the first time around." Follow Brittany in Instagram here.

2. Laurence Basse (IG: laurencebasse)

Next up, we have Season 15's Laurence Basse. Based on the gorgeous designer's social media accounts, she has a deep affinity for leather. So, fans can look forward to seeing her create pieces with the natural fabric through the season. Follow Laurence on Instagram here.

3. Fabio Costa (IG: @notequal)

@projectrunwaybravo If only the Fabio of then could see the Fabio powerhouse of now 💪 Watch the designers build their legacies on ProjectRunwayAll-Stars, starting June 15 📺 ♬ Then and Now Project Runway - Project Runway On Bravo

Who could forget Season 10's Fabio Costa? The Brazilian designer is known for having a deconstruction and minimalism design aesthetic. And while he was unable to snag the title back then, his expertise and growth may snag him a win this time around. Follow Fabio on Instagram here.

4. Bishme Cromartie (IG: Bishme_cromartie)

@projectrunwaybravo Bishme was just warming up, and is now ready to set the runway on fire 🔥 Catch the action on ProjectRunwayAll-Stars, premiering June 15 ✨ ♬ Then and Now Project Runway - Project Runway On Bravo

Bishme Cromartie from Season 17 is back! The Los Angeles–based designer shared with Elle that he is a different designer than folks remember back during his season. Will he rise to the occasion? Only time will tell. Follow Bishme on Instagram here.

5. Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie (@johnathankayne)

Johnathan Kayne may not have walked away with the grand prize during Season 3, but appearing on the show has done wonders for his career, as Johnathan now has his retail brand in nearly 500 stores. And if Johnathan does win the title, it will catapult his career to the next level. Follow Johnathan on Instagram here.

6. Mila Hermanovski (@planetmila)

@projectrunwaybravo We can't wait for Mila to bring it this season 💅 Don't miss the journey on ProjectRunwayAll-Stars, starting June 15 📺 ♬ Then and Now Project Runway - Project Runway On Bravo

Next up, we have Mila Hermanovski. While many folks draw inspiration to become a designer from having a passion for fashion, Mila also happens to come from a line of designers. So, it makes sense that the LA-based talent is putting her hat in the ring once again to claim the title. Follow Mila on Instagram here.

7. Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste (IG: @prajjeoscar)

@projectrunwaybravo Time has only made Prajjé a master of the art 💅 Watch a showcase of skills on ProjectRunwayAll-Stars, premiering on June 15 ✨ ♬ Then and Now Project Runway - Project Runway On Bravo

Hello, Prajje! The Haitian talent comes back to the small screen after competing in Season 19. Since leaving the show empty-handed, Prajje has been focused on taking his self-titled clothing brand — which is a cross between exquisite, retro-chic, and wearable — to the next level. Follow Prajje on Instagram here.

8. Rami Kashou (@ramikashou)

All hail the drapery king! Rami may have first appeared on the franchise in Season 4, but he has since grown into a well sought after designer. Over the years, Rami has designed wedding gowns, face coverings that highlight his Palestinian roots, and more that have caught the eye of fashion lovers. Follow Rami on Instagram here.

9. Viktor Luna (@viktorluna)

Season 9's Viktor Luna left a lasting impression on fans. The LA native is the designer behind various A-listers including Laverne Cox, Alyssa Milano, Jennifer Lopez, and many more, along with creating his own brand. Follow Viktor on Instagram here.

10. Korot Momolu (IG: kortomomolu)

Hey, Korto! Project Runway fans remember Korto for her gorgeous designs and her beautiful daughter walking the runway during the Season 5 finale. These days, Korto is focused on finishing what she started and sharing her Afro-Bohemian chic flair with he world. Follow Korto on Instagram here.

11. Nora Caliguri Pagel (IG: noracalpagel)

Nora first joined the Project Runway family during the show's first season. Now, Nora currently works as a creative director at a fashion company and is setting her sights on being named Season 20's champion. Follow Nora on Instagram here.

12. Kara Saun (IG: Kara_saun)

Like Nora, Kara also competed on Season 1 of Project Runway. The beauty was a fan-favorite for her creative and endless timeless designs. Will she reign supreme? Only time will tell. Follow Kara on Instagram here.

13. Hester Sunshine (IG: besta_hesta)

Next up, we have Hester! The Season 17 talent has a quirky spirit and incredible eye for fashion. After the show, Hester has had a few career wins, includng a collaboration with Meow Wolf. Follow Hester on Instagram here.

14. Anna Yinan Zhou (IG: oraz_ny)