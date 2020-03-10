Ask Your Dream Date to Prom With These Adorable Promposal Ideas

OK, we don't mean to sound cheesy, but is a pizza not the greatest way of showing your love and affection for someone? If you ask your local pizza joint to do it for you, they'll most likely do so with a nice tip... or you can buy pepperoni and do it yourself! Either way, a pizza that reads "prom?" in pepperoni is truly the pinnacle of romance, and if you disagree, we probably wouldn't be friends.