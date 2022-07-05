Quentin Tarantino and his wife just welcomed their second child into the world.

According to a report from People, Quentin and his wife just gave birth to a second child.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child," they said in a statement to the publication.

Quentin, 59, and Daniella, 38, first announced that they were expecting their second child back in February.