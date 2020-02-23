We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty

Who Is Quentin Tarantino's Wife? He and Daniella Pick Have Welcomed Their First Child

Other than Quentin Tarantino's undying passion for cinema and Brad Pitt, most outside his inner circle don't know much about his personal life. The 56-year-old cinematic mastermind generally stays out of the public eye — that is — until the Golden Globes roll around, when he's basically guaranteed to make a long-winded speech.

Although his wife of two years wasn't present at the Golden Globes this year, the award-winning director thanked her in Hebrew upon winning Best Screenplay of a Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And if you aren't already familiar with Quentin Tarantino's wife, Daniella Pick, here's what you should know.