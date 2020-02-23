Who Is Quentin Tarantino's Wife? He and Daniella Pick Have Welcomed Their First Child

Who Is Quentin Tarantino's Wife? He and Daniella Pick Have Welcomed Their First ChildBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Other than Quentin Tarantino's undying passion for cinema and Brad Pitt, most outside his inner circle don't know much about his personal life. The 56-year-old cinematic mastermind generally stays out of the public eye — that is — until the Golden Globes roll around, when he's basically guaranteed to make a long-winded speech.
Although his wife of two years wasn't present at the Golden Globes this year, the award-winning director thanked her in Hebrew upon winning Best Screenplay of a Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And if you aren't already familiar with Quentin Tarantino's wife, Daniella Pick, here's what you should know.
Quentin Tarantino's wife, Daniella Pick, has built quite a name for herself... in Israel.
Daniella Pick was born on Nov. 21, 1983 in Ramat Hasharon, Israel, according to Gossip Gist. She began pursuing her career in music at the age of 17 alongside her sister, Sharona, and together they were known as 'The Pick Sisters.' Some of their most popular tracks include "Shuv Hageshem," "Zot Ahava," and "Hello Hello."
Daniella and Sharona both went solo in 2006 and have continued making music on their own. Meanwhile, Daniella is also a relatively well-known model — according to Maxim, the 5-foot-8 brunette has made it on the covers of various Israeli fashion magazines, including Go Style and Yedioth. Needless to say, with an estimated net worth of $100 million, Daniella has slayed it on her own.
The two met while Quentin was promoting Inglorious Basterds.
That's right — Daniella and Quentin have known each other for quite a while now. In fact, according to From The Grape Vine, they've been dating on and off for more than eight years. Wild, right? The two apparently met in Los Angeles, Calif. while he was promoting Inglorious Basterds.
Daniella and Quentin got engaged back in 2017, and eventually decided to tie the knot back in 2018 at their home in Los Angeles. The not-so-newlyweds welcomed their first child — a baby boy — on Feb. 22. “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child,” the actor's rep said in a statement to E! News.
Quentin gave Daniella a heartwarming shout-out in his cringe-worthy Golden Globes speech.
Audience members and viewers weren't thrilled by Quentin's 2020 Golden Globe's speech — as usual, it was long, and according to Bustle, many felt as though his never-ending list of all-male cinematic inspirations were, well, seriously unimpressive. However, he did end the speech thanking Daniella in Hebrew, while she was watching from abroad in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Quentin concluded his speech, saying: "And my wife, who’s watching from Tel Aviv, who’s pregnant with my very first child. Toda, geveret.” According to Jerusalem Post, that directly translates to “Thanks, Mrs.”
He then gave her an English "I love you," before exiting the stage. Very cute.
Quentin and Daniella are the ultimate power couple, and with another Tarantino just arriving, they're going to be an unstoppable trio. Between musical talent and good looks from Daniella, and an affinity for movie-making from Quentin, their kid is truly going to be an artistic force. Looking forward to the ultimate family collab.
