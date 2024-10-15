Home > Human Interest Quinton Simon's Father Tried to Warn Police About His Ex — Their Toddler Ended up Dead "I told police, she's going to hurt that baby." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 15 2024, 4:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Trials (video still); YouTube/NBC News (video still)

In his opening statements during Leilani Simon's trial, prosecutor Tim Dean said, "At the end of the day, the most critical thing is what happened to Quinton. What happened to Quinton in the middle of the night?" Simon is on trial for the murder of her 20-month-old son who was killed in October 2022. His remains were found in the Chatham County landfill a little over a month after he mysteriously disappeared from her home outside of Savannah, Ga.

The night he vanished, Simon initially told police she had taken a Percocet because she had just gotten her wisdom teeth pulled. Simon also said she smoked a little weed and then eventually admitted to also doing cocaine. Before Quentin's body was found, Simon pointed the finger at someone else. She told authorities Quinton Simon's father was somehow involved. Here's what we know.

Quinton Simon's father said he knew his ex had done something to their son.

The Daily Mail spoke with Quinton's father Henry Moss less than three weeks after his son went missing. Quinton's body wouldn't be found for another month. The 24-year-old Moss lives 85 miles from his ex and their child and rarely saw Quinton. He told the outlet he was mowing his boss's lawn when the police showed up. "They asked did I have him and when was the last time I was in Savannah," said Moss. "They told me Leilani said I came and got him overnight."

Moss also told authorities it had been about a month since he was in the Savannah area. The night Quinton went missing, Moss was asleep because he had to get up at 7:40 a.m. the following morning to go to work. Not only did he provide alibis, but there was CCTV footage supporting his claim that Moss was home all night.

Then Moss said something that was particularly haunting. "I told police, she's going to hurt that baby," he recalled. "I said I didn't know what was going on. Hell, I haven't heard from her in six to seven months." The couple met in 2019 at a swimming hole. Both already had children from previous relationships; then Simon got pregnant in 2020. She didn't tell Moss, who said he "had no say in it, really."

Leilani Simon and Henry Moss had a pretty tumultuous relationship.

After getting pregnant, Simon went to Alabama, where she gave birth in January 2021. She left Moss's name off the birth certificate. Moss didn't spend a lot of time with Quinton but described him as a "good baby." He said Quinton was "happy, always smiling." As these things tend to go, a child didn't fix the existing problems in their relationship.

In February 2021, Moss was accused of breaking into a trailer in June 2020 and was subsequently served with an arrest warrant. The incident occurred at a mobile home park where Simon was living with her mother. At that time, Simon had already been arrested and was blaming Moss for the break-in. An incident report obtained by the Daily Mail says Simon stole $50 from a coin jar after cutting a hole in a screen window, then crawling through.

Simon told authorities that Moss had come over to the mobile park and convinced her to steal the money, after realizing he couldn't fit through the window. The victim later identified Simon as the person who broke into his home, which prompted a confession from her. She was charged with first-degree burglary but pleaded down to criminal trespassing, for which Simon received 12 months probation.