Jaguar Wright's Son Died in 2018, and Now Many Want to Know What Happened Jaguar Wright's son was shot and killed in Arlington in 2018. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 9 2024, 10:58 a.m. ET

In October of 2024, Piers Morgan had to issue an apology on his show for comments that singer Jaguar Wright made during an interview. That apology brought more attention to the singer and led some to wonder more about what had happened to her son.

Unfortunately, the singer lost one of her children under tragic circumstances. Here's what we know about what happened to him, and what she's said about him.

What happened to Jaguar Wright's son?

Jaguar's son Jovani, who was born in the 1990s when she was still a teenager, was murdered in Arlington, Texas in 2018. In a post from 2020, Jaguar discussed her son's death and suggested that her son's murderer had been allowed to go free because prosecuting him would have risked exposing corruption inside the police department.

"When my son Jovani was murdered 2 years ago in Arlington (in the back parking lot of the #inntownesuites), a few things became crystal 🔮 clear to me," she wrote. "Number one, nobody really cares; not even my own family. Number 2, those who say they care have a funny way of showing it."

"And number 3, the most important of all, is the fact that @tarrantcountyda office would rather let a murderer named Caleb go free than prosecute a murder that would uncover all of the corruption that exists in the Tarrant County public offices," she continued. Jaguar continued in the post to demand justice for her son, and to ask those who followed her account to help her get it. In more recent years, Jaguar has become known in part for her extreme conspiracy theories.

According to reporting at the time, Jovani-Jykee Wright was fatally shot during a fight at a birthday party outside a hotel. Police said at the time that they believed several groups of men had shown up to the party, and that some of the men had then gone outside to fight. Jovani then pulled out a handgun and waved it around before putting it back in his pants. Another man then pulled out a gun and shot him, and Jovani shot back.

Piers Morgan apologized for conspiracies that Jaguar shared on the air.

Jaguar was in the news in October of 2024 after Piers Morgan clarified that some of the conspiracies she had shared on the air during an interview were not true. During the interview, Jaguar suggested that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were affiliated with Sean "Diddy" Combs and that they had "hundreds" of victims. The interview was then edited to remove those allegations.