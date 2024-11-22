Home > Entertainment Rachel Maddow's Salary Reportedly Cut by $5 Million: What's Her Net Worth Now? "She’s so very articulate, and so very smart!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 22 2024, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: MSNBC

Dynamics are shifting across industries, and no one is safe. Rachel Maddow, a longtime MSNBC anchor and political analyst, reportedly took a $5 million pay cut when her contract was renewed in fall 2024, reducing her annual salary from $30 million to $25 million, as reported by The Ankler.

While it might not seem like much, especially when some are still earning just over $7 an hour (minimum wage) in certain states, for someone like Rachel, losing $5 million a year is a significant hit. With her financials now in the spotlight, people are curious about how wealthy the MSNBC host really is. Let’s dive into Rachel’s net worth.

What is Rachel Maddow's net worth?

Rachel's current net worth is estimated at $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She reportedly earned $30 million annually up until her contract was renewed in the fall of 2024 when she took the $5 million pay cut. The news of this pay cut comes after Comcast, MSNBC's parent company, began moving forward with its plan to spin off its NBCUniversal cable TV networks in November 2024, a move that was being considered in October 2024, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Rachel Maddow TV host and political commentator Net worth: $45 million Rachel Maddow has spent the bulk of her career at MSNBC, significantly contributing to the network's ratings. The Rachel Maddow Show has earned three Emmy Awards, including wins for Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis in 2011 and 2017, as well as Outstanding Live Interview. Birthdate: April 1, 1973 Birthplace: Castro Valley, Calif. Education: Bachelor's degree in public policy from Stanford University, doctorate in political science from the University of Oxford, which she attended on a Rhodes Scholarship Partner: Susan Mikula

Rachel's impressive net worth and salary come from her role on The Rachel Maddow Show, which the network claims "was the most successful show launch in MSNBC history." The show debuted in September 2008 and quickly rose to become one of the top shows by 2009. Rachel has garnered over 650,000 followers on Instagram for her show's page and nearly 10 million followers on X (formerly Twitter).

In addition to winning three Emmy Awards, The Rachel Maddow Show has been nominated for six Emmys, including Outstanding Host, News Program, and Individual Achievement in 2009. It also received nominations for Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis in 2011 and every year from 2017 to 2019, as well as Outstanding Live Interview in 2017, according to MSNBC. It's pretty obvious why Rachel is collecting the big bucks at MSNBC, even with the reported pay cut.

Where did Rachel Maddow work before MSNBC?

Before leading MSNBC's highest-rated program, Rachel developed a reputation hosting on Air America Radio. She had been with the station since it launched in 2004, according to Yale University. Prior to that, Rachel worked for WRNX in Holyoke, Mass., and WRSI in Northampton, Mass.