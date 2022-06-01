Woman Says Ranch Tried Paying Her Only $20 for 14 Hours of Work in Viral TikTok

However, there are a lot of Americans who've indicated that their salary hikes aren't keeping up with the rate of inflation, which essentially means that they're receiving pay cuts, technically, to work the same job that they're becoming better and better at (in theory) each year.

Unfortunately, employee exploitation happens more often than one would think, something that a woman named Carley, who posts on TikTok under the handle @shinebaby01 says she experienced at her first-ever job.