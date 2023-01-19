Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Woman Receives Wrong Number Text Packed With Gossip, Conversation Takes a Drastic Turn By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 19 2023, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

With all of the extensive backup options afforded to smartphone users (and even feature/dumbphone users), it's hard to imagine that there are going to be a lot of people out there sending texts to the wrong number. But accidents happen. People switch numbers and they're assigned to other folks. Or maybe it's as simple as putting in someone's number the wrong way, who knows?

Whatever the reason, sometimes these accidental texts do happen and you'll have two people who don't know one another accidentally engage in a brief conversation. Maybe the recipient doesn't even respond for fear that it's spam, who knows? But in a series of screenshot text messages posted to Twitter by @GxldSociety via a woman named Imani two strangers who were connected by an accidental text ended up learning more about one another than either of them initially thought they would.

Somebody come look at this😭 pic.twitter.com/4uRrVIh7Vh — It Girl Kye🦄🫃🏾 (@GxldSociety) January 17, 2023 Source: Twitter | @GxldSociety

Here's how it all started: Imani received a text message from a woman she would later find out was named Cheryl. Cheryl sent Imani a message intended for someone named Ali and she was sharing some hot goss about the fact that someone named Drea.

It seems like Cheryl was initially attempting some type of secretive text messaging methodology at first, because the first thing she did was send Imani a letter "G" saying that this was a code word. Imani, initially played along before Cheryl asked if she was speaking with Ali.

While Imani told her the truth, she still wanted to know why Drea decided to leave her man, Mark, for someone younger. According to Cheryl, it's because Mark was "slacking" and after 24 years of being with him, it seems like Drea had enough.

i should’ve known where this would be headed after that devils language comment😭 — Gabby Triolo (@gabbytriolo) January 18, 2023 Source: Twitter | @gabbytriolo

We learn that Cheryl must be a god-fearing, or at least devil-hating woman because she didn't take too kindly to Imani cursing, pointing out that she didn't want to read the "devil's language" while texting with her new pen pal. In a follow-up text message, the woman writes that Drea's new man is black, as implied by a Ninja emoji.

Imani plays along with the woman writing, "eww I'm not racist or anything but a black guy?! Wow.." and Cheryl jokes that the guy is "probably steeling her stuff" and adds that he has "BLM crap in his house" and goes on to call him "a blackie."

Nobody's asking the big underlying question here:



WTF was the "code G" about??? Who is Ali and what kind of services is he providing to the password keepers?? 🤨 — Ehhhhhhbb. (@iBEebony) January 18, 2023 Source: Twitter | @iBEebony

Imani asks Cheryl to send her a picture of her page, which obliges by sending over a screenshot of her Instagram account. In her profile description it reads: "god always first love my kids more than anything" she includes two crosses and two hearts in her bio as well.

“you’re a blackie too” pic.twitter.com/d3YeAd54DI — Felix, Frozone's lost son (@FelixxOcean) January 18, 2023 Source: Twitter | @FelixxOcean

Cheryl then asks for a screenshot of Imani's, which she does. It's at this moment that Cheryl realizes she was chatting with a black woman who has "BLM" written in her bio's caption and that she's a lgbtq+ally. Upon making this discovery, Cheryl writes in all caps: "YOU'RE A BLACKIE TOO DELETE NOW RIGHT NOW" but Imani didn't seem too receptive to that idea.

Not me goin viral on Twitter too💀 https://t.co/EulFhXDse9 — Imani (@_imanani) January 18, 2023 Source: Twitter | @_imanani

Don’t use the devils language with me blackie.🤣🤣🤣🤣yooooooooooooooooooo💀 — Mr. Must Cop (@More_2_Conquer) January 17, 2023 Source: Twitter | @More_2_Conquer