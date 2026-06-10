Raphael Gnn Turned Ace Up Media FZCO Into a Business That Trained 2,500 Entrepreneurs The founder of Ace Up Media FZCO built a digital marketing agency in Dubai and launched SMMA Incubator as the training program that helped create a French-language agency movement. By Reese Watson Published June 10 2026, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: Alexandre M

Before Raphael Gnn had a company, a training program, or a public name in digital marketing, he had a problem with the future people kept describing to him. At 18, he was delivering food in France and watching the same pattern repeat around him: years of school, a fixed job, a salary someone else controlled, and a life planned in advance. For some people, that path offered safety. For Gnn, it felt like the wrong bargain.

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“I did not want my future to be decided by a system I had never chosen,” Gnn says. “I wanted control over my time, my income, and the place I worked from, even if I did not know yet how to get there.” That search led him to digital marketing. It was not because he had always dreamed of running ads or building agencies. It was because the skill was accessible. He could begin with the tools he already had and learn in public through trial, rejection, and repetition.

There were failures. Gnn is clear about that. By 20, the experiments had become real revenue: $100,000 in a single month while operating from Dubai. He did not get there because he found an easy formula. He got there because he kept testing, breaking things, watching what worked, and removing what did not. “People like the before-and-after version because it sounds clean,” he says. “It was not clean. I failed a lot before anything became repeatable.”

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The repeatable part became important. Gnn did not want to be the only person who could make the system work. He wanted to understand it well enough to explain it to someone else. That is where teaching entered the story.

At first, he was simply trying to help others avoid the confusion he had gone through himself. He had realized something about the French-speaking market: people were trying to piece together advice from English content, but there was no full program built around their language, context, and starting point.So Gnn built what he wished had existed when he was starting.

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In 2019, through Ace Up Media FZCO, he launched SMMA Incubator, which he describes as the first French-language SMMA training program. Ace Up Media FZCO is his Dubai-based digital marketing agency, while SMMA Incubator operates as the training program under the company. It was made for people who wanted to launch digital marketing agencies but did not know how to find clients, sell an offer, or build the first pieces of credibility. Seven years later, the program has trained more than 2,500 entrepreneurs across France, Belgium, Switzerland, and Canada.

“Teaching made me better,” Gnn says. “When you explain something to one person, you can get by with instinct. When you explain it to thousands of people with different backgrounds, you need a real method.”

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That was one of the most difficult parts of growing SMMA Incubator. Getting results for himself was not the same as helping thousands of other people get results. Students came in with different personalities, different markets, different levels of confidence, and different problems. Some were afraid of reaching out to prospects. Some had weak offers. Some were trying to sell too many services to too many people. Some were learning forever and never talking to a potential client.

Gnn began treating those struggles as information. If students kept getting stuck in the same place, he saw that as a sign that the program needed to become clearer. He rebuilt the curriculum multiple times. He added live sessions, community, office hours, and support structures. Over time, his role became less about motivation and more about engineering a process that could hold up for people starting from zero.

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“The student is not always the problem,” he says. “Sometimes the method is not specific enough. If people keep failing at the same step, that step needs to be rebuilt.”

The hardest part was that there was no model to copy. Gnn says there was no French entrepreneur who had built the exact thing he was trying to build. There was no mentor he could call who had already created a French-language SMMA training movement. No case study told him what to do next. He had to make decisions with incomplete information, then use the results to decide whether he had been right.That isolation shaped him. It also shaped the way he teaches.

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“I had to learn without a roadmap,” Gnn says. “That is lonely, but it also forces you to pay attention. You cannot hide behind someone else’s blueprint when you are the one building the first version.”

Source: Alexandre M

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The methods that came out of that process became central to SMMA Incubator. Gnn developed the Facebook RAID Method, a client acquisition system built around Research, Approach, Identify, and Deliver. He also created the Hyperlocal Prospecting Strategy, which helps new agency owners find local business prospects without needing a large personal network.Both systems were built for the earliest and most uncomfortable stage of agency building: turning a stranger into the first paying client.

“Most beginners think the hard part is delivery,” he says. “The first real wall is starting the right conversation with the right prospect. Once you solve that, everything becomes more concrete.”

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His advice now is practical because it comes from watching thousands of students move through the same early uncertainty. Start before you feel ready. Pick one niche instead of trying to serve everyone. Master one prospecting method before adding more. Document every result from the beginning. Treat teaching as a way to sharpen your own thinking, not as a distraction from the work.

He has lived those lessons publicly. Gnn built the largest French-language SMMA YouTube channel, with more than 46,300 subscribers. He runs Ace Up Media FZCO, a digital marketing agency based in Dubai that serves clients across France and international markets. SMMA Incubator operates under Ace Up Media FZCO as the training program through which he teaches agency building. He has been recognized by Un Entrepreneur Français as “Le Premier Millionnaire du SMMA” and selected as a mentor at Founder Institute, where he evaluates and gives feedback to early-stage founders.

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The next version of that work is aimed at English-speaking entrepreneurs. Gnn is setting up his U.S. presence through his American LLC and preparing an English-language SMMA Incubator, but he does not plan to rush the translation.

“I am not trying to copy and paste a program into English,” Gnn says. “The principles travel, but the community, content, and support have to be built properly for the people in front of you.”