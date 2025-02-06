Real Life 'Landman' Jason Gagnon Headed To Reality Television We're told several production companies are interested in showcasing the real-life oil business, and the colorful characters who work in the industry. By Reese Watson Published Feb. 6 2025, 3:55 p.m. ET Source: DWE Talent

Billy Bob Thornton stars in one of the biggest shows on television — Landman — following his lead character in the dangerous and often stressful oil industry. Now, a real-life version of Landman is making his way to reality television.

A Southern California native and industry legend, Jason Gagnon, has been living a similar life for years. He is the owner and operator of Huntington Beach Propane. Now, the hard working business owner is making his way to the small screen.

Gagnon was born in 1969 in Pasadena, California and grew up with an innate drive for success. In 1978, his family relocated to Anaheim in Orange County, where Jason spent his formative years developing a strong work ethic and entrepreneurial mindset.

By 1995, Jason had set his sights on Huntington Beach, purchasing a storage yard that would eventually become the foundation of his thriving business endeavors. Always seeking ways to innovate and expand, Jason began selling propane to local residents to supplement his revenue. His commitment to exceptional service and community needs paid off, and in 2010, he officially established Huntington Beach Propane.

Over the years, the company has grown into one of the leading independent propane providers in the region, servicing a wide range of clients, from retail customers to those in the hospitality industry, including restaurants and hotels.

Today, Jason's business spans an impressive geographic footprint, with accounts stretching from Bakersfield to San Diego. Under his leadership, Huntington Beach Propane has built a reputation for reliability and quality, becoming a trusted name in the industry. Recently, Jason further expanded his offerings by introducing natural gas services to his customer base, solidifying his position as an innovator and leader in the energy sector.

Of course, the business got a bright light shined on it after the success of Landman. Hollywood producers have started contacting Gagnon about filming his everyday life for a reality show. We're told several production companies are interested in showcasing the real-life oil business, and the colorful characters who work in the industry.

Source: DWE Talent

He’s partnering with David Weintraub CEO of DWE Talent for the new series and podcast. DWE Talent is a film service management and production company representing top reality stars, mega influencers, and a-list rappers. They also produce content for the top networks & streamers.