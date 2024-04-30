Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix The Real Stalker From Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' Has Come Forward — Here's What She Said "If he wanted me to be properly anonymous, he could have done so. Gadd should leave me alone," said the real-life Martha. By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 30 2024, Published 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

If you go into Netflix's Baby Reindeer with absolutely no information about the series, you will conclude that this is a harrowing story about being stalked. It centers around Donny, played by Richard Gadd the real-life victim in this story, and a woman who enters his life crying and leaves the same way. Much more unfolds in this series while we follow Donny as he becomes increasingly more self-aware, eventually landing on his biggest problem: self-loathing.

We spend time with his stalker Martha (Jessica Gunning) only through the eyes of Donny. Because of this, our opinions of Martha shift along with Donny's. One minute we are deeply sympathetic towards her struggles and the next, we are horrified and enraged by her actions. It's a rollercoaster of emotions. This was inspired by Gadd's own experiences, so it isn't surprising that his actual stalker has publicly commented about the show. Here's what we know about the real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer.

The real-life Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' says Richard Gadd has main character syndrome.

"I was now in the fourth year of being stalked, by a woman, whose only skill greater than her ability to harass was her ability to evade the law," said Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd about his actual life. It was only a matter of time before the very real people involved in Gadd's series popped up to comment on how they were being portrayed. Obviously the most outspoken response came from "Martha" herself.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, a woman claiming to be the real-life Martha had much to say about how she came across in the popular Netflix show. The woman didn't identify herself but said that Baby Reindeer is based on her. She went on to accuse Gadd of having "main character syndrome" and even threatened to sue the Scottish comic.

The alleged real-life Martha also turned the tables on Gadd by suggesting he's the one who is actually stalking her. "I'm not writing shows about him or promoting them in the media, am I," she asked. "If he wanted me to be properly anonymous, he could have done so. Gadd should leave me alone."

Internet sleuths believe the real-life Martha is a woman named Fiona Harvey.

In the show, the character Martha had a history of stalking. After doing some digging, Gadd's character discovers a newspaper story with a disturbing headline that reads Sick Stalker Torments Barrister's Deaf Child. This proved to be a context clue for online detectives who were determined to out the real Martha, despite Gadd asking people to leave well enough alone.

According to The Sun U.K., Martha might be a woman named Fiona Harvey who "came into contact with the late Glasgow MP Jimmy Wray, who died aged 78 in 2013, and his solicitor wife Laura, 62, when she was a former Labour Party member." Back in 1997, Laura gave Harvey a trainee role at the law firm McPhail Lawrence Partnership but soon fired her after she began acting quite strangely. Laura said she was incapable of behaving herself.