Airplane Seat Puncher Has Internet Divided Over Whether Reclining Is Rude or OK

One thing virtually everyone can agree on is that air travel seems designed to bring the absolute worst out of us. You're often having to get up at an ungodly hour, you have to get practically naked to walk through security, you can't bring enough toiletries, and then when you get on the plane, you are packed like sardines and breathing stale recycled air in close quarters for hours at a stretch. Commercial airplanes have truly become buses with wings for those who can't afford business or first class.